Editas Medicine to Host Conference Call Discussing Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results and Corporate Update
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a leading genome editing company, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast
on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss a corporate update and results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020.
|Conference Call & Webcast Details
|Date:
|Thursday, February 25, 2021
|Time:
|8:00 am Eastern Time
|Toll Free:
|(844) 348-3801
|International:
|(213) 358-0955
|Conference ID:
|7172199
|Webcast:
|https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hg6sbc5q
A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed in the Investors section of Editas Medicine website at https://www.editasmedicine.com/.
About Editas Medicine
As a leading genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a (also known as Cpf1) genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.
Contacts:
Media
Cristi Barnett
(617) 401-0113
cristi.barnett@editasmed.com
Investors
Editas Medicine Investor Relations
(617) 401-9052
ir@editasmed.com
