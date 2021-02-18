 

AVITA Medical to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

VALENCIA, Calif. and MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX: AVH), a regenerative medicine company that is developing and commercializing a technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs, announced today that its management will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Cowen 41st Annual Healthcare Conference
    Presenting on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 11:10 a.m. Pacific Time / 2:10 p.m. Eastern Time (Australian time: Friday, March 5, 2021 at 6:10 a.m.)
  • Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
    Presenting on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 12:50 p.m. Pacific Time / 3:50 p.m. Eastern Time (Australian time: Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 7:50 a.m.)

The live, audio-only webcasts of the presentations may be accessed by visiting ir.avitamedical.com. The replays of the webcasts will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentations and will be archived on AVITA Medical’s website for 30 days following the presentations.

Authorized for release by the Chief Executive Officer of AVITA Medical, Inc.

ABOUT AVITA MEDICAL, INC.
AVITA Medical is a regenerative medicine company with a technology platform positioned to address unmet medical needs in burns, chronic wounds, and aesthetics indications. AVITA Medical’s patented and proprietary collection and application technology provides innovative treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient’s own skin. The medical devices work by preparing a RES REGENERATIVE EPIDERMAL SUSPENSION, an autologous suspension comprised of the patient’s skin cells necessary to regenerate natural healthy epidermis. This autologous suspension is then sprayed onto the areas of the patient requiring treatment.

AVITA Medical’s first U.S. product, the RECELL System, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in September 2018. The RECELL System is indicated for use in the treatment of acute thermal burns in patients 18 years and older. The RECELL System is used to prepare Spray-On Skin Cells using a small amount of a patient’s own skin, providing a new way to treat severe burns, while significantly reducing the amount of donor skin required. The RECELL System is designed to be used at the point of care alone or in combination with autografts depending on the depth of the burn injury. Compelling data from randomized, controlled clinical trials conducted at major U.S. burn centers and real-world use in more than 10,000 patients globally, reinforce that the RECELL System is a significant advancement over the current standard of care for burn patients and offers benefits in clinical outcomes and cost savings. Healthcare professionals should read the INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE - RECELL Autologous Cell Harvesting Device (https://recellsystem.com/) for a full description of indications for use and important safety information including contraindications, warnings and precautions.

Wertpapier


