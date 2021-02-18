Voyager Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 851-3834 for domestic callers, or +1 (631) 291-4595 for international callers. Please reference conference ID number 3688928 to join the call. The conference call will be webcast live from the Investors & Media section of Voyager’s website at www.voyagertherapeutics.com and will be archived there following the call for 90 days.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for severe neurological diseases, will report fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after market close on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Subsequently, at 4:30 p.m. EST, the Company will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results and provide a corporate update.

Additionally, the company will participate in a panel discussion at the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 11:40 a.m. EST.

The webcast session may be accessed from the Investors & Media section of Voyager’s website at www.voyagertherapeutics.com. Replays of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for at least 30 days.

