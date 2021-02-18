 

Voyager Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for severe neurological diseases, will report fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after market close on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Subsequently, at 4:30 p.m. EST, the Company will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results and provide a corporate update.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 851-3834 for domestic callers, or +1 (631) 291-4595 for international callers. Please reference conference ID number 3688928 to join the call. The conference call will be webcast live from the Investors & Media section of Voyager’s website at www.voyagertherapeutics.com and will be archived there following the call for 90 days.

Additionally, the company will participate in a panel discussion at the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 11:40 a.m. EST.

The webcast session may be accessed from the Investors & Media section of Voyager’s website at www.voyagertherapeutics.com. Replays of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for at least 30 days.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for severe neurological diseases. Voyager is committed to advancing the field of AAV gene therapy through innovation and investment in vector engineering and optimization, manufacturing, and dosing and delivery techniques. Voyager’s wholly owned and partnered pipeline focuses on severe neurological diseases for which effective new therapies are needed, including Parkinson’s disease, Huntington’s disease, Friedreich’s ataxia, and other severe neurological diseases. For more information on Voyager Therapeutics, please visit the company’s website at www.voyagertherapeutics.com or follow @VoyagerTx on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investors:

Investors@voyagertherapeutics.com

Media:

Sheryl Seapy
W2Opure
949-903-4750
sseapy@purecommunications.com




