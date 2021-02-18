Novavax Announces Memorandum of Understanding with Gavi for Cumulative Supply to COVAX Facility of 1.1 Billion Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine

Advances joint commitment from Novavax, Serum Institute of India and Gavi to ensure equitable access to NVX-CoV2373 worldwide across low-, middle- and high-income countries



Memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Gavi and Novavax to make available a cumulative volume of 1.1 billion doses of the Novavax vaccine to the COVAX Facility

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance (Gavi), to provide 1.1 billion cumulative doses of NVX-CoV2373, Novavax’ recombinant protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, for the COVAX Facility. The vaccine doses will be manufactured and distributed globally by Novavax and Serum Institute of India (SII), the latter under an existing agreement between Gavi and SII. NVX-CoV2373 is being studied in two ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials: in the United States and Mexico, as well as in the United Kingdom (U.K.), for the prevention of COVID-19. Novavax has previously reported positive interim efficacy results from its U.K. trial.

COVAX is the vaccines pillar of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, which is co-led by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi, and the World Health Organization (WHO), who are working in partnership with developed and developing country vaccine manufacturers, UNICEF, the World Bank, civil society organisations and others to guarantee fair and equitable access to the vaccine for every country in the world. COVAX currently includes more than 190 participating economies.

“We are proud to partner with all the COVAX collaborators and Serum Institute of India to provide global public health leadership and ensure that all countries have broad access to NVX-CoV2373,” said Stanley C. Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer of Novavax. “Novavax will play a critical role in the worldwide effort to provide access to safe and effective vaccines to end the pandemic.”

Gavi leads the design and implementation of the COVAX Facility and will work with Novavax to finalize an advance purchase agreement (APA) for vaccine supply and global distribution allocation via the COVAX Facility and its partners.

“This agreement brings the COVAX Facility one step closer to its goal of supplying vaccines globally and ending the acute phase of the pandemic,” said Dr. Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi. “It helps us close in on our goal of delivering two billion doses in 2021 and increases the range of vaccines available to us as we build a portfolio suitable for all settings and contexts.”