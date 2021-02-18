 

Fiverr Supports Nashville Community Non-Profit Gideon’s Army Through Documentary Film “Out North”

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.02.2021, 22:30  |  23   |   |   

Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, announced the release of its first impact documentary film, “Out North.” The documentary short is told through the eyes of several key activists and entrepreneurs in North Nashville, shining a light on the story of zip code 37208, a neighborhood with the highest incarceration rate in the United States, 14% or one in every three young men, of which 93% are Black, according to a 2018 Brookings Institute Study.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210218005174/en/

Fiverr's documentary short "Out North" tells the story of North Nashville through the eyes of community organizers. (Photo: Business Wire)

Fiverr's documentary short "Out North" tells the story of North Nashville through the eyes of community organizers. (Photo: Business Wire)

While filming its recently launched brand campaign, “It Starts Here,” Fiverr dug into the story of hope and community engagement exemplified by residents and business owners across North Nashville. Those same characteristics align with Fiverr’s brand purpose - to create opportunities for anyone, anywhere to build their business, brand, or dreams - and inspired the creation of this piece of content meant to discover and inform. “Out North” follows the inspiring work of Gideon's Army Grassroots Army for Children, a community-based grassroots organization that works to design programs focusing on dismantling the school to prison pipeline in North Nashville.

“We hope that having our community’s story shared through this documentary will help raise awareness of important issues like the school-to-prison pipeline, institutionalized racism and gentrification,” said Rasheedat Fetuga, President and CEO of Gideon’s Army Grassroots Army for Children. “We want people to feel inspired and empowered to learn more about our cause, and the work that many are doing to break the cycle.”

“Out North” is a story of opportunity and reinvestment into an otherwise underserved community. It is a snapshot of a moment in time, a story rooted in civil rights, racial reconciliation, and shifting the social justice paradigm in a changing city.

“We are incredibly proud to tell such an inspiring story about North Nashville,” said Duncan Bird, Vice President of Brand Marketing and Digital at Fiverr. “This documentary short film is a first for our brand, and it’s an honor to provide a platform to share the incredible work behind Gideon’s Army and to put a spotlight on such a historic neighborhood.”

To learn more about “Out North” and to watch the documentary, check out Fiverr’s dedicated “Out North” page and featured VOX article.

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to change how the world works together. For over 10 years, the Fiverr platform has been at the forefront of the future of work connecting businesses of all sizes with skilled freelancers offering digital services in more than 500 categories, across 8 verticals including graphic design, digital marketing, programming, video and animation. In the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, over 3.4 million customers bought a wide range of services from freelancers across more than 160 countries. We invite you to become part of the future of work by visiting us at fiverr.com, read our blog and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fiverr Supports Nashville Community Non-Profit Gideon’s Army Through Documentary Film “Out North” Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, announced the release of its first impact documentary film, “Out North.” The documentary short is told through the eyes of several key activists and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors with Losses over $100K to ...
Newmont Delivers Record Full-Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Genomic Vision: Financial Information for the Fourth Quarter of 2020
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of EHang ...
JetBlue Launches First Phase of Codeshare with American Airlines, Adding New Routes and ...
Fiverr Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
CrowdStrike to Acquire Humio and Deliver the Industry’s Most Advanced Data Platform for ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:05 Uhr
Fiverr Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F
13:00 Uhr
Fiverr Announces Promotion of Ofer Katz to President and Chief Financial Officer
08:00 Uhr
Fiverr Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
17.02.21
Fiverr Develops New Platform to Help Corporate Brands and Agencies to Engage and Manage Project Teams
11.02.21
Fiverr Moves Upmarket With Acquisition of Creative Talent Platform, Working Not Working
10.02.21
Fiverr Announces Subscriptions, New Feature That Enables Long-Term Relationships Between Freelancers and Customers
08.02.21
Fiverr Reveals Official Super Bowl Ad Spot “Opportunity Knocks” with Four Seasons Total Landscaping
06.02.21
3 Tech-Aktien, die 2021 ihren Kurs erneut verdoppeln könnten
24.01.21
2 Aktien für weiteres Wachstum in 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
23
Fiverr - Online-Marktplatz für digitale Dienstleistungen
14.08.20
2
FAANG-Aktien von übermorgen: Fiverr, Teladoc, Beyond Meat - Auf der Suche nach dem nächsten Tech-Wun