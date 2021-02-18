 

XL Fleet Reminds Investors of Redemption of Public Warrants

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) (“XL Fleet” or the “Company”), a leader in fleet electrification solutions with over 145 million customer miles driven, today announced that as of February 16, 2021, approximately 4.7 million of the total approximately 7.7 million Public Warrants had been exercised. As previously announced on January 28, 2021, the Company provided notice to the holders of the Public Warrants that their warrants will be redeemed in accordance with the terms of such Public Warrants. Holders of the Public Warrants have until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) on March 1, 2021 to exercise their Public Warrants.

As a courtesy, the Company would like to remind any remaining holders of Public Warrants that if the remaining approximately 3.0 million Public Warrants are not exercised immediately after 5:00 p.m. EST on March 1, 2021, the redemption date, the Public Warrants will be void and no longer exercisable, and the holders of those Public Warrants will be entitled to receive $0.01 per Public Warrant.

Questions concerning redemption and exercise of the Public Warrants can be directed to Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, 1 State Street, 30th Floor, New York, New York 10004, Attention: Compliance Department, telephone number (212) 509-4000.

Redemption Details

The 4.7 million total Public Warrants that have been exercised as of February 16, 2021 has resulted in cash proceeds to XL Fleet of approximately $53.6 million, based on an exercise price of $11.50 per share. Following the redemption, and assuming all remaining outstanding Public Warrants are exercised, XL Fleet expects to have up to approximately $420 million of cash on the balance sheet and approximately 139 million shares of Common Stock outstanding.

For additional information related to the redemption of the Public Warrants, please reference the redemption announcement press release issued by the Company on January 28, 2021.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any offer of any of XL Fleet’s securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About XL Fleet Corp.

XL Fleet is a leading provider of vehicle electrification solutions for commercial and municipal fleets in North America, with more than 145 million miles driven by customers such as The Coca-Cola Company, Verizon, Yale University and the City of Boston. XL Fleet’s hybrid and plug-in hybrid electric drive systems can increase fuel economy up to 25-50 percent and reduce carbon dioxide emissions up to 20-33 percent, decreasing operating costs and meeting sustainability goals while enhancing fleet operations. XL Fleet’s plug-in hybrid electric drive system was named one of TIME magazine's best inventions of 2019. For additional information, please visit www.xlfleet.com.

