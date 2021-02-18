Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares of Common Stock in Connection with its Underwritten Public Offering

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football and owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls (the “Destination”), today announced the closing of the sale of an additional 1,836,734 shares of common stock at $2.45 per share pursuant to the exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option in connection with its public offering that closed on February 12, 2021, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $4,499,998 and bringing the total gross proceeds of the public offering to approximately $34,499,996.

The offering was conducted pursuant to the Company's registration statements on Form S-1 (File Nos. 333-252807 and 333-252922), previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that have become effective. A final prospectus relating to the offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from Maxim Group LLC, 405 Lexington Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10174, at (212) 895-3745.

