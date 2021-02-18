 

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares of Common Stock in Connection with its Underwritten Public Offering

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football and owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls (the “Destination”), today announced the closing of the sale of an additional 1,836,734 shares of common stock at $2.45 per share pursuant to the exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option in connection with its public offering that closed on February 12, 2021, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $4,499,998 and bringing the total gross proceeds of the public offering to approximately $34,499,996.

Maxim Group LLC acted as the sole book-running manager in connection with the offering.

The offering was conducted pursuant to the Company's registration statements on Form S-1 (File Nos. 333-252807 and 333-252922), previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that have become effective. A final prospectus relating to the offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from Maxim Group LLC, 405 Lexington Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10174, at (212) 895-3745.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

The Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

Wertpapier


Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.02.21
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Closing of Upsized $30.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering
10.02.21
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Pricing of Upsized $30.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering
28.01.21
Highway 77 Music Festival Featuring Dan+Shay Coming to Hall of Fame Village Powered by Johnson Controls in Canton, Ohio
22.01.21
Football Legend Tim Brown, Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company and Elite Holdings to Collaborate on Original NFL Films Documentary
20.01.21
Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company and Tupelo Honey Announce Partnership

03.02.21
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co - Unterhaltung im Bereich Sport