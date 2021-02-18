 

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) (“GPMT,” “Granite Point” or the “Company”) today announced that it will release financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 after market close on March 4, 2021. The Company will host a conference call to review the financial results on March 5, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

To participate in the teleconference, approximately 10 minutes prior to the above start time please call toll-free (833) 255-2835, (or (412) 902-6769 for international callers), and ask to be joined into the Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. call. You may also listen to the teleconference live via the Internet at www.gpmtreit.com, in the Investor Relations section under the Events & Presentations link. For those unable to attend, a telephone playback will be available beginning March 5, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. ET through March 12, 2021 at 12:00 a.m. ET. The playback can be accessed by calling (877) 344-7529 (or (412) 317-0088 for international callers) and providing the Access Code 10151462. The call will also be archived on the company’s website in the Investor Relations section under the Events & Presentations link.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.
 Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is a Maryland corporation focused on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point is headquartered in New York, NY. Additional information is available at www.gpmtreit.com.

Additional Information
 Stockholders of Granite Point and other interested persons may find additional information regarding the company at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Internet site at www.sec.gov or by directing requests to: Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., 3 Bryant Park, 24th floor, New York, NY 10036, telephone (212) 364-5500



