 

VICI Properties Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.02.2021, 22:15  |  18   |   |   

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”), an experiential real estate investment trust, today reported results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. All per share amounts included herein are on a per diluted share basis unless otherwise stated.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Highlights

  • Total revenues increased 57.0% year-over-year to $373.0 million
  • Net income attributable to common stockholders was $288.0 million, or $0.53 per share
  • AFFO increased 42.5% year-over-year to $251.7 million
  • AFFO per share increased 24.3% to $0.46
  • Completed the disposition of Bally's Atlantic City
  • Entered into an agreement for The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians to become the new tenant at the Company's Caesars Southern Indiana property

Full Year 2020 Financial and Operating Highlights

  • Total revenues increased 37.0% year-over-year to $1.2 billion
  • Net income attributable to common stockholders was $891.7 million, or $1.75 per share
  • AFFO increased 28.7% year-over-year to $835.8 million
  • AFFO per share increased 10.8% to $1.64
  • Completed $4.6 billion of acquisitions and investments, including VICI’s first investment outside of gaming through an $80 million mortgage loan to Chelsea Piers New York
  • Increased quarterly cash dividend by 10.9%
  • Completed an equity offering in which 29,900,000 shares were sold through a forward sale agreement at $22.15 per share, raising gross proceeds of $662.3 million
  • Issued 7,500,000 shares under the Company’s ATM Program for net proceeds of approximately $200.0 million
  • Issued $2.5 billion of Senior Unsecured Notes at a blended and weighted average interest rate of 3.8%
  • Redeemed the remaining $500.0 million 8% senior secured notes scheduled to mature in 2023
  • Repriced our $2.1 billion Term Loan, lowering the interest rate from L + 2.00% to L + 1.75%

Comments

Edward Pitoniak, Chief Executive Officer of VICI Properties, said: “Prior to 2020, we were often asked how the Gaming REIT model would fare once it hit its first recession. What VICI faced in 2020 was far beyond a normal recession, but thanks to our tenants’ operating excellence and liquidity, thanks to the intense loyalty gaming customers have to the gaming experience, and thanks to the mission-criticality of our assets, VICI’s business model has proven itself during this on-going COVID-19 crisis. In 2020, we collected one hundred percent of our rent, in cash, on time, again thanks to the superiority of our tenants' business models. And when many REITs were plugging holes in the hull, we completed $4.6 billion of acquisitions and investments, including a creative mortgage structure with our largest tenant, Caesars, and our first investment outside of gaming in the Chelsea Piers New York Facility. Finally, as 2020 unfolded, it became clear that our tenants will increasingly benefit from the technology-driven tailwind that legalized sports betting represents, giving our tenants a powerful new paradigm for developing their next generation of customers, further ensuring the durability of their business models and of our real estate.”

Said David Kieske, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, “During a year when many REITs had to work hard to shore up their liquidity, VICI spent 2020 further improving its balance sheet. We accessed the capital markets throughout the year, raising $862 million of gross equity proceeds through a forward sale agreement and under our ATM program, and issuing $2.5 billion of unsecured notes, laddering our debt maturities and lowering our cost of capital while steadily forging our path toward a future investment grade credit rating. In Q3, we announced a dividend increase of 10.9%, one of the largest 2020 dividend increases among large-cap American REITs. Over the last three years, since VICI’s 2018 IPO, our collective activities enabled us to double our annualized revenue and EBITDA and deliver superior total return for shareholders. In fact, over the three-year period ended December 31, 2020, VICI delivered total return of 46.2%, significantly above the 11.2% generated by REITs in the RMZ REIT index.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Total Revenues

Total revenues were $373.0 million for the quarter, an increase of 57.0% compared to $237.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Total revenues for the quarter included $35.1 million of non-cash items, comprised of $28.0 million of non-cash leasing and financing adjustments and $7.1 million of other income.

Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $288.0 million for the quarter, or $0.53 per share, compared to $98.6 million, or $0.21 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Funds from Operations (“FFO”)

FFO attributable to common stockholders was $288.0 million for the quarter, or $0.53 per share, compared to $98.6 million, or $0.21 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Adjusted Funds from Operations (“AFFO”)

AFFO attributable to common stockholders was $251.7 million for the quarter, an increase of 42.5% compared to $176.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. AFFO was $0.46 per share for the quarter compared to $0.37 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Total Revenues

Total revenues were $1.2 billion for the year, an increase of 37.0% compared to $894.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Total revenues for the year included $55.6 million of non-cash items, comprised of $39.8 million of non-cash leasing and financing adjustments and $15.8 million of other non-cash income.

Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $891.7 million for the year, or $1.75 per share, compared to $546.0 million, or $1.24 per share for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Funds from Operations (“FFO”)

FFO attributable to common stockholders was $891.7 million for the year, or $1.75 per share, compared to $546.0 million, or $1.24 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Adjusted Funds from Operations (“AFFO”)

AFFO attributable to common stockholders was $835.8 million for the year, an increase of 28.7% compared to $649.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. AFFO was $1.64 per share for the year compared to $1.48 per share for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Acquisitions and Portfolio Activity

Acquisitions and Investments

Over the course of 2020, the Company completed approximately $4.6 billion of acquisitions and investments at a weighted-average initial yield of 7.8%. These investments include: the acquisition of the real estate assets of JACK Cleveland Casino and JACK Thistledown Racino for $843.3 million, completed on January 24, 2020; the acquisition of Harrah's New Orleans, Harrah's Laughlin and Harrah's Atlantic City and related lease modifications with Caesars for an aggregate price of $3.2 billion, completed on July 20, 2020; an $80 million mortgage loan to Chelsea Piers New York, secured by the Chelsea Piers complex in New York City, completed on August 31, 2020; and a $400 million mortgage loan to Caesars secured by the Caesars Forum Convention Center in Las Vegas, completed on September 18, 2020.

Dispositions

As previously disclosed, on September 3, 2020, the Company and Caesars entered into definitive agreements to sell Harrah’s Louisiana Downs Casino to a third party for an aggregate of $22.0 million. The Company is entitled to receive $5.5 million from the sale. Annual base rent payments under the Regional Master Lease Agreement will remain unchanged following completion of the disposition, which the Company anticipates will close in the first half of 2021 and remains subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.

On September 30, 2020, the Company and Caesars closed on the previously announced transaction to sell Harrah’s Reno to a third party. The purchase price for Harrah’s Reno was $41.5 million and the Company received approximately $31.1 million of the proceeds from the sale. Annual base rent payments under the Regional Master Lease Agreement remained unchanged following completion of the disposition.

On November 18, 2020, the Company and Caesars closed on the previously announced transaction to sell Bally's Atlantic City Hotel & Casino to Bally's Corporation. The total purchase price for Bally's Atlantic City was $25.0 million and the Company received approximately $19.0 million of the proceeds from the sale. The annual rent payments under the Caesars Regional Master Lease Agreement remained unchanged following completion of the disposition.

Other Portfolio Activity

On December 24, 2020, in connection with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians’ (“EBCI”) agreement to acquire the operations of Caesars Southern Indiana from Caesars, the Company agreed to enter into a triple-net lease agreement with EBCI with respect to the real property associated with Caesars Southern Indiana. In addition, as part of the transaction, the parties have agreed to negotiate a right of first refusal for VICI Properties on the real property associated with the development of a new casino resort in Danville, Virginia. Initial total annual rent under the lease with EBCI will be $32.5 million. The lease will have an initial term of 15 years, with four 5-year tenant renewal options. The tenant’s obligations under the lease will be guaranteed by EBCI. Annual base rent payments under the Regional Master Lease with Caesars will be reduced by $32.5 million upon completion of EBCI’s acquisition of the operations of Caesars Southern Indiana and the execution of the lease between the Company and EBCI. The property is expected to retain the Caesars brand name and to continue to be a part of the Caesars Rewards loyalty program in accordance with the terms of a licensing agreement negotiated between EBCI and Caesars.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had $6.9 billion in total debt. VICI Properties had approximately $1.9 billion in liquidity, comprised of $316.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, $20.0 million in short-term investments, $1.0 billion of availability under the Revolving Credit Facility (subject to the terms of the credit agreement) and approximately $547.2 million in proceeds available through the physical settlement of the remaining 26,900,000 shares that are subject to the June 2020 Forward Sale Agreement.

The Company’s outstanding indebtedness as of December 31, 2020 was as follows:

($ in millions)

December 31, 2020

Revolving Credit Facility

$

Term Loan B Facility (2024 Maturity)

2,100.0

2025 Notes

750.0

2026 Notes

1,250.0

2027 Notes

750.0

2029 Notes

1,000.0

2030 Notes

1,000.0

Total Debt Outstanding, Face Value

$

6,850.0

Cash and Cash Equivalents

$

316.0

Short-Term Investments

$

20.0

Net Debt

$

6,514.0

Dividends

On December 10, 2020, the Company declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share, representing a 10.9% increase year over year. The Q4 2020 dividend was paid on January 7, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 23, 2020 and it totaled in aggregate approximately $177.0 million.

2021 Guidance

The Company is providing estimated AFFO guidance for the full year 2021. The Company estimates AFFO for the year ending December 31, 2021 will be between $1,010.0 million and $1,035.0 million, or between $1.82 and $1.87 per diluted share. These per share estimates reflect the dilutive impact of the pending 26,900,000 forward sale shares, assuming settlement and the issuance of such shares on June 17, 2021, the maturity date of the agreement, and the dilutive effect prior to the expected settlement date as calculated under the treasury stock method. These estimates do not include the impact on operating results from any pending or possible future acquisitions or dispositions, capital markets activity, or other non-recurring transactions.

The following is a summary of the Company's full-year 2021 guidance:

 

 

 

 

 

For the Year Ending December 31, 2021 ($ in millions):

 

Low

 

High

Estimated Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO)

 

$1,010.0

 

$1,035.0

Estimated Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) per diluted share

 

$1.82

 

$1.87

Estimated Weighted Average Share Count at Year End (in millions)

 

554.7

 

554.7

In determining Adjusted Funds from Operations (“AFFO”), the Company adjusts for certain items that are otherwise included in determining net income attributable to common stockholders, the most comparable GAAP financial measure. For more information, see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of its stated AFFO guidance to net income attributable to common stockholders because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the amount of the change in non-cash allowance for credit losses under ASU No. 2016-13 - Financial Instruments—Credit Losses (Topic 326) (“ASC 326”) for a future period. The non-cash change in allowance for credit losses under ASC 326 with respect to a future period is dependent upon future events that are entirely outside of the Company's control and may not be reliably predicted, including its tenants’ respective financial performance, fluctuations in the trading price of their common stock, credit ratings and outlook (each to the extent applicable), as well as broader macroeconomic performance. Based on past results, the impact of these adjustments could be material, individually or in the aggregate, to the Company's reported GAAP results.

The estimates set forth above reflect management’s view of current and future market conditions, including assumptions with respect to the earnings impact of the events referenced in this release. The estimates set forth above may be subject to fluctuations as a result of several factors and there can be no assurance that the Company’s actual results will not differ materially from the estimates set forth above.

Supplemental Information

In addition to this release, the Company has furnished Supplemental Financial Information, which is available on the Company's website in the “Investors” section, under the menu heading “Financials”. This additional information is being provided as a supplement to the information in this release and the Company's other filings with the SEC. The Company has no obligation to update any of the information provided to conform to actual results or changes in the Company’s portfolio, capital structure or future expectations.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Friday, February 19, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The conference call can be accessed by registering online at http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1078778 at which time registrants will receive dial-in information as well as a passcode and registrant ID. At the time of the call, participants will dial in using the numbers in the confirmation email and enter their passcode and ID, upon which they will enter the conference call.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available in listen-only mode through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website, www.viciproperties.com, on February 19, 2021, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the Company’s website and will continue for one year.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc. (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”) is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties’ national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 28 gaming facilities comprising 47 million square feet and features approximately 18,000 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars, nightclubs and sportsbooks. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars Entertainment, Inc., Century Casinos, Inc., Hard Rock International Inc., JACK Entertainment LLC and Penn National Gaming, Inc. VICI Properties also has an investment in the Chelsea Piers, New York facility and owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties’ strategy is to create the nation’s highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio.

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Our Business

In connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, various state governments and/or regulatory authorities issued directives, mandates, orders or similar actions restricting non-essential business operations, resulting in the temporary closure of substantially all of our tenants’ operations at our properties (as well as our golf course properties). While most of our tenants’ facilities at our properties (and all four of our golf course properties) have reopened, in some cases they have reopened at reduced capacity and subject to additional operating restrictions, and we cannot predict how long they will be subject to such restrictions, or whether they will be subject to additional restrictions or future closures. As previously announced, in connection with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our tenants’ operations and financial performance, we have provided certain short-term non-rent related relief under our lease agreements to some of our tenants. We continue to monitor the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our tenant's businesses, including with respect to their respective financial and operating situations, liquidity needs and contingency planning.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by our use of the words “anticipates,” “assumes,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “guidance,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control and could materially affect actual results, performance, or achievements. Among those risks, uncertainties and other factors are the impact of changes in general economic conditions, including low consumer confidence, unemployment levels and depressed real estate prices resulting from the severity and duration of any downturn in the U.S. or global economy (including stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and changes in the economic conditions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic); the Company’s dependence on subsidiaries of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (“Caesars”), Penn National Gaming, Inc. (“Penn”), Seminole Hard Rock Entertainment, Inc. (“Hard Rock”), Century Casinos, Inc. (“Century Casinos”) and Rock Ohio Ventures LLC (“JACK Entertainment”) as tenants of our properties and Caesars, Penn, Hard Rock, Century Casinos and JACK Entertainment or certain of their respective subsidiaries as guarantors of the lease payments and the negative consequences any material adverse effect on their respective businesses could have on the Company; risks that the Company may not achieve the benefits contemplated by its recently completed transactions and acquisitions of real estate assets; the possibility that the Company identifies significant environmental, tax, legal or other issues that materially and adversely impact the value of assets acquired or secured as collateral (or other benefits it expects to receive) in any of its recently completed transactions; and the effects of the Company’s recently completed transactions on it, including the future impact on the Company’s financial condition, financial and operating results, cash flows, strategy and plans.

Currently, one of the most significant factors that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from our forward-looking statements is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and performance of the Company and its tenants. The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic impacts the Company and its tenants will largely depend on future developments that are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the impact of the actions taken to contain the pandemic or mitigate its impact, and the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures on our tenants, including various state governments and/or regulatory authorities issuing directives, mandates, orders or similar actions restricting freedom of movement and business operations, such as travel restrictions, border closures, business closures, limitations on public gatherings, quarantines and “shelter-at-home” orders that resulted in the temporary closure of our tenants’ operations at our properties, the ability of the Company’s tenants to successfully operate their businesses following the reopening of their respective facilities, including the costs of complying with regulatory requirements necessary to keep the facilities open, including compliance with operating restrictions and reduced capacity requirements, the need to close any of the facilities after reopening as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects of the negotiated capital expenditure reductions and other amendments to the lease agreements that the Company agreed to with certain of its tenants in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Each of the foregoing could have a material adverse effect on our tenants’ ability to satisfy their obligations under their leases with us, including their continued ability to pay rent in a timely manner, or at all, and/or to fund capital expenditures or make other payments required under their leases. In addition, changes and instability in global, national and regional economic activity and financial markets as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic have negatively impacted consumer discretionary spending and travel and may continue to do so, which could have a material adverse effect on our tenants’ businesses.

Although the Company believes that in making such forward-looking statements its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, such statements may be influenced by factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different from those projected. The Company cannot assure you that the assumptions upon which these statements are based will prove to have been correct. Additional important factors that may affect the Company’s business, results of operations and financial position are described from time to time in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release presents Funds From Operations (“FFO”), FFO per share, Adjusted Funds From Operations (“AFFO”), AFFO per share and Adjusted EBITDA, which are not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). These are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be construed as alternatives to net income or as an indicator of operating performance (as determined in accordance with GAAP). We believe FFO, FFO per share, AFFO, AFFO per share and Adjusted EBITDA provide a meaningful perspective of the underlying operating performance of our business.

FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure that is considered a supplemental measure for the real estate industry and a supplement to GAAP measures. Consistent with the definition used by The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”), we define FFO as net income (or loss) attributable to common stockholders (computed in accordance with GAAP) excluding (i) gains (or losses) from sales of certain real estate assets, (ii) depreciation and amortization related to real estate, (iii) gains and losses from change in control and (iv) impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity.

AFFO is a non-GAAP financial measure that we use as a supplemental operating measure to evaluate our performance. We calculate AFFO by adding or subtracting from FFO non-cash leasing and financing adjustments, non-cash change in allowance for credit losses, transaction costs incurred in connection with the acquisition of real estate investments, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, amortization of debt issuance costs and original issue discount, other non-cash interest expense, non-real estate depreciation (which is comprised of the depreciation related to our golf course operations), capital expenditures (which are comprised of additions to property, plant and equipment related to our golf course operations), impairment charges related to non-depreciable real estate, gains (or losses) on debt extinguishment, other non-recurring, non-cash gains or losses (such as non-cash gain upon lease modification) and non-cash adjustments attributable to non-controlling interest with respect to certain of the foregoing. The non-cash change in allowance for credit losses consists of estimated credit loss for our investments in leases - sales-type and direct financing, investments in leases - financing receivables and investments in loans as a result of our adoption of ASU No. 2016-13 - Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326). No similar adjustments are reflected in prior periods because the accounting standard was adopted effective January 1, 2020 and does not require retrospective application. Please see Note 6 - Allowance for Credit Losses in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for further information.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA by adding or subtracting from AFFO contractual interest expense and interest income (collectively, interest expense, net) and income tax expense.

These non-GAAP financial measures: (i) do not represent cash flow from operations as defined by GAAP; (ii) should not be considered as an alternative to net income as a measure of operating performance or to cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities; and (iii) are not alternatives to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. In addition, these measures should not be viewed as measures of liquidity, nor do they measure our ability to fund all of our cash needs, including our ability to make cash distributions to our stockholders, to fund capital improvements, or to make interest payments on our indebtedness. Investors are also cautioned that FFO, FFO per share, AFFO, AFFO per share and Adjusted EBITDA, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other real estate companies, including REITs, due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definitions. Our presentation of these measures does not replace the presentation of our financial results in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliations of net income to FFO, FFO per share, AFFO, AFFO per share and Adjusted EBITDA are included in this release.

VICI Properties Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

December 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

Assets

 

 

 

Real estate portfolio:

 

 

 

Investments in leases - sales-type and direct financing, net

$

13,027,644

 

 

$

10,734,245

 

Investments in leases - operating

 

 

1,086,658

 

Investments in leases - financing receivables, net

2,618,562

 

 

 

Investments in loans, net

536,721

 

 

 

Land

158,190

 

 

94,711

 

Cash and cash equivalents

315,993

 

 

1,101,893

 

Short-term investments

19,973

 

 

59,474

 

Other assets

386,530

 

 

188,638

 

Total assets

$

17,063,613

 

 

$

13,265,619

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

Debt, net

$

6,765,532

 

 

$

4,791,563

 

Accrued interest

46,422

 

 

20,153

 

Deferred financing liability

73,600

 

 

73,600

 

Deferred revenue

93,659

 

 

70,340

 

Dividends payable

176,992

 

 

137,056

 

Other liabilities

413,663

 

 

123,918

 

Total liabilities

7,569,868

 

 

5,216,630

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

Common stock

5,367

 

 

4,610

 

Preferred stock

 

 

 

Additional paid in capital

9,363,539

 

 

7,817,582

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(92,521)

 

 

(65,078)

 

Retained earnings

139,454

 

 

208,069

 

Total VICI stockholders’ equity

9,415,839

 

 

7,965,183

 

Non-controlling interests

77,906

 

 

83,806

 

Total stockholders’ equity

9,493,745

 

 

8,048,989

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

17,063,613

 

 

$

13,265,619

 

_______________________________________________________
Note: As of December 31, 2020, our Investments in leases - sales-type and direct financing, Investments in leases - financing receivables, Investments in loans and Other assets (sales-type sub-leases) are net of $454.2 million, $91.0 million, $1.8 million and $6.9 million of Allowance for credit losses, respectively. The credit loss standard does not require retrospective application and as such there is no corresponding allowance as of December 31, 2019.

VICI Properties Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from sales-type and direct financing leases

$

289,087

 

 

$

218,905

 

 

$

1,007,508

 

 

$

822,205

 

Income from operating leases

 

 

10,913

 

 

25,464

 

 

43,653

 

Income from lease financing receivables and loans

70,321

 

 

 

 

153,017

 

 

 

Other income

7,091

 

 

 

 

15,793

 

 

 

Golf revenues

6,519

 

 

7,719

 

 

23,792

 

 

28,940

 

Total revenues

373,018

 

 

237,537

 

 

1,225,574

 

 

894,798

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

General and administrative

8,101

 

 

5,109

 

 

30,661

 

 

24,569

 

Depreciation

741

 

 

883

 

 

3,731

 

 

3,831

 

Other expenses

7,091

 

 

 

 

15,793

 

 

 

Golf expenses

4,451

 

 

4,538

 

 

17,632

 

 

18,901

 

Change in allowance for credit losses

(16,563

 

 

 

244,517

 

 

 

Transaction and acquisition expenses

981

 

 

249

 

 

8,684

 

 

4,998

 

Total operating expenses

4,802

 

 

10,779

 

 

321,018

 

 

52,299

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

(77,420

 

(71,448

 

(308,605

 

(248,384

Interest income

52

 

 

4,153

 

 

6,795

 

 

20,014

 

Loss from extinguishment of debt

 

 

(58,143

 

(39,059

 

(58,143

Gain upon lease modification

 

 

 

 

333,352

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

290,848

 

 

101,320

 

 

897,039

 

 

555,986

 

Income tax expense

(436

 

(607

 

(831

 

(1,705

Net income

$

290,412

 

 

$

100,713

 

 

$

896,208

 

 

$

554,281

 

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

(2,402

 

(2,082

 

(4,534

 

(8,317

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$

288,010

 

 

$

98,631

 

 

$

891,674

 

 

$

545,964

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per common share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.54

 

 

$

0.21

 

 

$

1.76

 

 

$

1.25

 

Diluted

$

0.53

 

 

$

0.21

 

 

$

1.75

 

 

$

1.24

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

536,333,632

 

 

460,689,199

 

 

506,140,642

 

 

435,071,096

 

Diluted

541,935,681

 

 

472,642,363

 

 

510,908,755

 

 

439,152,946

 

VICI Properties Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO, FFO per Share, AFFO, AFFO per Share and Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$

288,010

 

 

$

98,631

 

 

891,674

 

 

545,964

 

Real estate depreciation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FFO

288,010

 

 

98,631

 

 

891,674

 

 

545,964

 

Non-cash leasing and financing adjustments

(27,977

 

2,534

 

 

(39,803

 

239

 

Non-cash change in allowance for credit losses

(16,563)

 

 

 

 

244,517

 

 

 

Non-cash stock-based compensation

2,013

 

 

1,402

 

 

7,388

 

 

5,223

 

Transaction and acquisition expenses

981

 

 

249

 

 

8,684

 

 

4,998

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs and original issue discount

4,368

 

 

14,854

 

 

19,872

 

 

33,034

 

Other depreciation

710

 

 

875

 

 

3,615

 

 

3,815

 

Capital expenditures

(218

 

(106

 

(2,200

 

(2,097

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

58,143

 

 

39,059

 

 

58,143

 

Non-cash gain upon lease modification

 

 

 

 

(333,352)

 

 

 

Non-cash adjustments attributable to non-controlling interests

340

 

 

51

 

 

(3,650

 

253

 

AFFO

251,664

 

 

176,633

 

 

835,804

 

 

649,572

 

Interest expense, net

73,000

 

 

52,441

 

 

281,938

 

 

195,336

 

Income tax expense

436

 

 

607

 

 

831

 

 

1,705

 

Adjusted EBITDA

325,100

 

 

229,681

 

 

1,118,573

 

 

846,613

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per common share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.54

 

 

$

0.21

 

 

$

1.76

 

 

$

1.25

 

Diluted

$

0.53

 

 

$

0.21

 

 

$

1.75

 

 

$

1.24

 

FFO per common share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.54

 

 

$

0.21

 

 

$

1.76

 

 

$

1.25

 

Diluted

$

0.53

 

 

$

0.21

 

 

$

1.75

 

 

$

1.24

 

AFFO per common share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.47

 

 

$

0.38

 

 

$

1.65

 

 

$

1.49

 

Diluted

$

0.46

 

 

$

0.37

 

 

$

1.64

 

 

$

1.48

 

Weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

536,333,632

 

 

460,689,199

 

 

506,140,642

 

 

435,071,096

 

Diluted

541,935,681

 

 

472,642,363

 

 

510,908,755

 

 

439,152,946

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

VICI Properties Inc.

Revenue Detail

(In thousands)

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Contractual revenue from sales-type and direct financing leases

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Caesars Las Vegas Master Lease

$

100,052

 

 

$

62,809

 

 

$

316,857

 

 

$

249,543

 

Caesars Regional Master Lease & Joliet Lease (excluding Harrah's NOLA, AC, and Laughlin)

128,405

 

 

126,507

 

 

509,805

 

 

502,272

 

Margaritaville Lease

5,886

 

 

5,800

 

 

23,515

 

 

23,138

 

Greektown Lease

13,889

 

 

13,889

 

 

55,556

 

 

33,751

 

Hard Rock Lease

10,848

 

 

10,687

 

 

42,910

 

 

11,993

 

Century Master Lease

6,250

 

 

1,747

 

 

25,000

 

 

1,747

 

Income from sales-type and direct financing leases non-cash adjustment(1)

23,757

 

 

(2,534

 

33,865

 

 

(239

Income from sales-type and direct financing leases

289,087

 

 

218,905

 

 

1,007,508

 

 

822,205

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contractual revenue from operating leases

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Land component of Caesars Palace

 

 

10,913

 

 

25,464

 

 

43,653

 

Income from operating leases

 

 

10,913

 

 

25,464

 

 

43,653

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contractual income from lease financing receivables

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

JACK Entertainment Master Lease

16,470

 

 

 

 

61,807

 

 

 

Harrah's NOLA, AC, and Laughlin

38,884

 

 

 

 

69,519

 

 

 

Income from lease financing receivables non-cash adjustment(1)

4,247

 

 

 

 

6,018

 

 

 

Income from lease financing receivables

59,601

 

 

 

 

137,344

 

 

 

Contractual interest income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

JACK Entertainment Loan

1,663

 

 

 

 

5,165

 

 

 

Caesars Forum Convention Center Loan

7,871

 

 

 

 

8,983

 

 

 

Chelsea Piers Loan

1,213

 

 

 

 

1,605

 

 

 

Income from loans non-cash adjustment(1)

(27

 

 

 

(80

 

 

Income from loans

10,720

 

 

 

 

15,673

 

 

 

Income from lease financing receivables and loans

70,321

 

 

 

 

153,017

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income

7,091

 

 

 

 

15,793

 

 

 

Golf revenues

6,519

 

 

7,719

 

 

23,792

 

 

28,940

 

Total revenues

$

373,018

 

 

$

237,537

 

 

$

1,225,574

 

 

$

894,798

 

____________________
(1) Amounts represent non-cash adjustments to recognize revenue on an effective interest basis in accordance with GAAP.

 



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VICI Properties Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”), an experiential real estate investment trust, today reported results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. All per share amounts included herein are on a per diluted …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors with Losses over $100K to ...
Newmont Delivers Record Full-Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Genomic Vision: Financial Information for the Fourth Quarter of 2020
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of EHang ...
JetBlue Launches First Phase of Codeshare with American Airlines, Adding New Routes and ...
Fiverr Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
CrowdStrike to Acquire Humio and Deliver the Industry’s Most Advanced Data Platform for ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
VICI Properties Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends