 

The Hartford Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $375 Per Share Of Series G Preferred Stock

The Hartford’s board of directors today declared a dividend of $375 on each of the Series G preferred stock (equivalent to $0.375 per depository share) payable May 17, to Series G preferred stock shareholders of record at the close of business on May 1.

About The Hartford

The Hartford is a leader in property and casualty insurance, group benefits and mutual funds. With more than 200 years of expertise, The Hartford is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability practices, trust and integrity. More information on the company and its financial performance is available at https://www.thehartford.com. Follow us on Twitter at @TheHartford_PR.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., (NYSE: HIG) operates through its subsidiaries under the brand name, The Hartford, and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. For additional details, please read The Hartford’s legal notice.

Some of the statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution investors that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially. Investors should consider the important risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ. These important risks and uncertainties include those discussed in our 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q, and the other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to update this release, which speaks as of the date issued.

From time to time, The Hartford may use its website and/or social media outlets, such as Twitter and Facebook, to disseminate material company information. Financial and other important information regarding The Hartford is routinely accessible through and posted on our website at https://ir.thehartford.com, Twitter account at www.twitter.com/TheHartford_PR and Facebook at https://facebook.com/thehartford. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about The Hartford when you enroll your email address by visiting the “Email Alerts” section at https://ir.thehartford.com.



04.02.21
The Hartford Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Financial Results, 2021 Outlook For Select Business Metrics
03.02.21
The Hartford Named A Best Place To Work For LGBTQ Equality For 13th Year
27.01.21
The Hartford Named To 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index For Sixth Consecutive Year
20.01.21
The Hartford Launches Hospital Indemnity Plan Design To Include Coverage For Mental Health Conditions And Substance Use Disorders