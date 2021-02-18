 

PAE Announces Conference Call to Review Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAE (NASDAQ: PAE, PAEWW) will host a webcast and conference call at 8 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 11, 2021, to discuss the financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020. The company will issue a press release announcing the results before the call and post an archive of the webcast afterward on the PAE Investor Relations website that will be accessible for one year. In addition, listeners will be able to access a presentation summarizing the fourth quarter and full-year 2020 results on the website.

Interested parties are invited to join the webcast from the PAE Investor Relations website and may register for an email reminder using the “Events and Presentations” link. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, teleconference providers globally are experiencing significant increases in conference call volume. As such, the company recommends that parties participate by joining the webcast. Alternatively, if the webcast is not practical, attendees may listen to the conference call by dialing 855-982-6676 and entering conference ID 9497032. The international dial-in access number is 614-999-9188.

About PAE
For 65 years, PAE has tackled the world’s toughest challenges to deliver agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. With a global workforce of approximately 20,000 on all seven continents and in approximately 60 countries, PAE delivers a broad range of operational support services to meet the critical needs of our clients. Our headquarters are in Falls Church, Virginia. Find us online at pae.com, on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

For investor inquiries regarding PAE:
Mark Zindler
Vice President, Investor Relations
PAE
703-717-6017
mark.zindler@pae.com

For media inquiries regarding PAE:
Terrence Nowlin
Senior Communications Manager
PAE
703-656-7423
terrence.nowlin@pae.com




