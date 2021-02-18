 

First National Corporation to Acquire The Bank of Fincastle

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.02.2021, 22:17  |  49   |   |   

STRASBURG, Va. and FINCASTLE, Va., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First National Corporation (the “Company” or “First National”) (NASDAQ: FXNC), the bank holding company of First Bank ( “First Bank”) and The Bank of Fincastle (“Fincastle”) (OTCPK: BFTL) jointly announced today the signing of a definitive merger agreement.

Upon completion of the acquisition, the combined company is expected to have approximately $1.2 billion in assets, $868 million in loans, $1.0 billion in deposits and 20 branch offices across Virginia. First National expects the transaction to be approximately 10% accretive to earnings per share.

Commenting on the announcement, Scott Harvard, President and Chief Executive Officer of First National Corporation, said, “We are excited to be joining forces with another bank who has deep roots in their community, having begun operations in the Town of Fincastle in 1875. Together, our team of bankers will deliver unparalleled service to our customers and communities and continue to make those communities better places to live and work. With this combination, First Bank will extend its reach from the top of Virginia south down the I-81 corridor to Roanoke, ensuring our small and mid-sized Virginia markets continue to be served by an independent Virginia community bank.”

First National will acquire Fincastle for a combination of stock and cash valued at approximately $3.09 per share for each share of Fincastle’s common stock outstanding. Under the terms of the agreement, Fincastle shareholders could elect, for each share of Fincastle common stock, to receive 0.1649 shares of First National stock, or $3.30 in cash, or a combination of stock and cash, subject to election and proration such that the aggregate consideration will consist of 80 percent First National stock and 20 percent cash. Based on First National’s closing stock price of $18.40 as of February 17, 2021, this equates to an aggregate deal value of approximately $31.6 million.

Founded in 1875, The Bank of Fincastle currently operates six banking locations in and around the Roanoke Metropolitan Statistical Area. As of December 31, 2020, Fincastle reported assets of $256 million, gross loans of $202 million and deposits of $224 million.

Scott Steele, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fincastle, stated, “I am enthusiastic about the opportunity we have to partner with First National in a transaction that we believe offers significant opportunities to our clients, communities, employees and shareholders. This partnership is an excellent opportunity to create value for both institutions.”

