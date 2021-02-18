Razor Energy Corp. Announces Multi-Year Amendment of Its Existing Non-revolving Term Loan Facility; and Announces Enhanced Liquidity From New Term Loan and Royalty Transaction

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Razor Energy Corp. (" Razor " or the " Company ") (TSXV: RZE) is pleased to announce that it has secured an extension to its existing non-revolving term loan facility from Alberta Investment Management Corporation (“AIMCo”), on behalf of certain of AIMCo’s clients, for an amended principal amount of $50.1 million (the “Second Amended and Restated Loan Agreement” or the “Term Loan Facility”). The terms of the Term Loan Facility are materially unchanged from the previous Amended Term Loan Facility established in January 2017. Principal is due January 31, 2024 with an interest rate of 10%, payable semi-annually.

As consideration for the Term Loan Facility, FutEra Power Corp. (“FutEra”), currently a wholly owned subsidiary of Razor, will, on closing of the Term Loan Facility, grant AIMCo common shares of FutEra representing 22.4% of the total outstanding common shares. In the event that the Swan Hills Geothermal Project has not been funded by July 31, 2021, the shares issued as part of this transaction shall be returned to Razor and a bonus payment of $3.5 million will be added to the principal amount of the Term Loan Facility.

The Company is grateful for its partnership with AIMCo and appreciates the continued support from AIMCo as both a major shareholder and senior lender.

TERM LOAN

Concurrent with the AIMCo extension, a subsidiary of Razor entered into a new term loan agreement with an affiliate of Arena Investors, LP in the principal amount of US$11,042,617 (the “Term Loan”). Arena Investors is an institutional asset manager with US$2.2 billion of committed assets under management that specializes in providing innovative capital solutions for middle market companies.

Greg White, Arena’s Head of Energy Investments remarked "We are delighted to be able to meet Razor’s liquidity needs as this facility fits well within our focus of providing flexible debt solutions to the independent oil and gas producer space. It's a pleasure to be a new capital provider to a company of as high a caliber as Razor, and we look forward to continuing to grow with the Company. Arena is optimistic about the recovery of the Canadian energy market and we believe it is underserved by capital providers.”