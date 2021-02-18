 

Razor Energy Corp. Announces Multi-Year Amendment of Its Existing Non-revolving Term Loan Facility; and Announces Enhanced Liquidity From New Term Loan and Royalty Transaction

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.02.2021, 22:19  |  49   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW.

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Razor Energy Corp. ("Razor" or the "Company") (TSXV: RZE) is pleased to announce that it has secured an extension to its existing non-revolving term loan facility from Alberta Investment Management Corporation (“AIMCo”), on behalf of certain of AIMCo’s clients, for an amended principal amount of $50.1 million (the “Second Amended and Restated Loan Agreement” or the “Term Loan Facility”). The terms of the Term Loan Facility are materially unchanged from the previous Amended Term Loan Facility established in January 2017. Principal is due January 31, 2024 with an interest rate of 10%, payable semi-annually.

As consideration for the Term Loan Facility, FutEra Power Corp. (“FutEra”), currently a wholly owned subsidiary of Razor, will, on closing of the Term Loan Facility, grant AIMCo common shares of FutEra representing 22.4% of the total outstanding common shares. In the event that the Swan Hills Geothermal Project has not been funded by July 31, 2021, the shares issued as part of this transaction shall be returned to Razor and a bonus payment of $3.5 million will be added to the principal amount of the Term Loan Facility.

The Company is grateful for its partnership with AIMCo and appreciates the continued support from AIMCo as both a major shareholder and senior lender.

TERM LOAN

Concurrent with the AIMCo extension, a subsidiary of Razor entered into a new term loan agreement with an affiliate of Arena Investors, LP in the principal amount of US$11,042,617 (the “Term Loan”). Arena Investors is an institutional asset manager with US$2.2 billion of committed assets under management that specializes in providing innovative capital solutions for middle market companies.

Greg White, Arena’s Head of Energy Investments remarked "We are delighted to be able to meet Razor’s liquidity needs as this facility fits well within our focus of providing flexible debt solutions to the independent oil and gas producer space. It's a pleasure to be a new capital provider to a company of as high a caliber as Razor, and we look forward to continuing to grow with the Company. Arena is optimistic about the recovery of the Canadian energy market and we believe it is underserved by capital providers.”

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Razor Energy Corp. Announces Multi-Year Amendment of Its Existing Non-revolving Term Loan Facility; and Announces Enhanced Liquidity From New Term Loan and Royalty Transaction NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW. CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Razor Energy …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
EHang Provides Updates on Major Production Facility and Announces Onsite Investors Day
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 7.20 m at 64.88 g/t AuEq
Bitfarms Operating Hashrate to Grow 35% to Over 1.3 EH/s with the Delivery of 4,500 Miners From ...
Resources Grow as Barrick’s Focus on Geology Delivers Dividends
Barrick Proposes Return of Capital Distribution and Declares Dividend
Auxly Announces Strategic Expansion into Cannabis 1.0
Cameco Pleased as Supreme Court Dismisses CRA Leave to Appeal
Im The New England Journal of Medicine veröffentlichte in-vitro-Daten zeigen, dass Seren von mit ...
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Denali Therapeutics Reports Positive Three-Month Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
New Positive Phase 1/2 Interim Data Presented at WORLDSymposium Shows Neurocognitive Development of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.02.21
Razor Energy Corp. Announces Interim Extension of Term Loan Facility
29.01.21
Razor Energy Corp. Announces Interim Extension of Term Loan Facility