Northeast Bank Mourns the Loss of Chairman Robert R. Glauber

PORTLAND, Maine, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bank (the “Bank”) (NASDAQ: NBN) announced today the passing on February 14 of the Chairman of its Board of Directors, Robert R. Glauber. Mr. Glauber had served as Chairman of the Board since 2010, Chair of the Bank’s Governance Committee and a member of its Compensation Committee.



Rick Wayne, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, said “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Bob, who led our Board with a steady hand, a sharp mind and absolute integrity. He led by example and was a role model for all of us at Northeast Bank. Our most heartfelt condolences go out to his wife, his two children and their spouses, his friends, colleagues, and students around the world. He will be missed.”