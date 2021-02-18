 

Victory Capital Announces Successful Repricing of Term Loan With Lower Rate

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.02.2021, 22:30  |  26   |   |   

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital”) today reported that it has repriced its existing $756 million Term Loan.

The repricing lowered the interest rate spread by 25 basis points, from 2.50 percent over LIBOR, to 2.25 percent over LIBOR, while maintaining the current maturity of July 1, 2026 and a LIBOR floor of 0.00%. Since the origination of the term loan in July 2019, the interest rate spread has been reduced by a total of 100 basis points.

“We appreciate the continued support from our lenders and their confidence in Victory Capital’s strong financial condition,” said David Brown, Chairman and CEO. “Higher free cash flow generation has contributed to reducing our leverage ratio, in addition to providing more flexibility to pursue capital allocation priorities such as inorganic growth initiatives, making strategic investments in the business, and returning capital to our shareholders.”

S&P Global Ratings revised Victory Capital’s credit outlook from stable to positive on February 17, 2021.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $146.2 billion in assets under management as of January 31, 2021. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With nine autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment styles and investment vehicles including, actively managed mutual funds, separately managed accounts, active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom-designed solutions and a 529 College Savings Plan.

For more information, please visit www.vcm.com or follow us: Twitter and LinkedIn.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Victory Capital Announces Successful Repricing of Term Loan With Lower Rate Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital”) today reported that it has repriced its existing $756 million Term Loan. The repricing lowered the interest rate spread by 25 basis points, from 2.50 percent over LIBOR, to 2.25 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors with Losses over $100K to ...
Newmont Delivers Record Full-Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Genomic Vision: Financial Information for the Fourth Quarter of 2020
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of EHang ...
JetBlue Launches First Phase of Codeshare with American Airlines, Adding New Routes and ...
Fiverr Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
CrowdStrike to Acquire Humio and Deliver the Industry’s Most Advanced Data Platform for ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
Victory Capital Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
10.02.21
Victory Capital Reports January 2021 Assets Under Management