Victory Capital Announces Successful Repricing of Term Loan With Lower Rate

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital”) today reported that it has repriced its existing $756 million Term Loan.

The repricing lowered the interest rate spread by 25 basis points, from 2.50 percent over LIBOR, to 2.25 percent over LIBOR, while maintaining the current maturity of July 1, 2026 and a LIBOR floor of 0.00%. Since the origination of the term loan in July 2019, the interest rate spread has been reduced by a total of 100 basis points.

“We appreciate the continued support from our lenders and their confidence in Victory Capital’s strong financial condition,” said David Brown, Chairman and CEO. “Higher free cash flow generation has contributed to reducing our leverage ratio, in addition to providing more flexibility to pursue capital allocation priorities such as inorganic growth initiatives, making strategic investments in the business, and returning capital to our shareholders.”