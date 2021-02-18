Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Net sales of $315.7 million, down $6.7 million, year over year.

Net Income of $8.9 million, down $10.1 million, year over year.

Basic EPS of $0.15, down $0.17, year over year.

Adjusted EPS 1 of $0.40, down $0.02, year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $66.0 million, up $2.8 million, year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.9%, highest level since Q2 2018.

Full Year 2020 Highlights

Net sales of $1,136.4 million, down $340.0 million, year over year.

Net Income of $18.2 million, down $68.8 million, year over year.

Basic EPS of $0.30, down $1.15, year over year.

Adjusted EPS 1 of $1.04, down $0.83, year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $200.0 million, down $67.3 million, year over year; Adjusted EBITDA margins of 17.6%, reflecting strong trough-level profitability levels.

Successfully protected employees, maintained agile production, managed costs, demonstrated business resilience and financial wherewithal amid severe economic downturn.

Advanced sustainability initiatives across multiple dimensions, including commissioning new air emissions controls at our Orange, Texas facility, upgrading co-generation facilities at our Qingdao, China and Borger, Texas facilities and partnering with leading companies across the value chain to drive a circular economy and sustainable solutions via the BlackCycle consortium.

Achieved strong year-end financial standing with net leverage of 3.4x and liquidity of $341.6 million.

Enhanced board independence and diversity.

1 See below for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures

“The year 2020 represented an enormous test for the global Orion team and our business. We met the challenge with fortitude and resilience. Our team's disciplined adherence to our COVID-19 protocols resulted in no workplace transmissions. They were also nimble, improving customer response times while managing through demand swings. We advanced our ESG efforts by stepping up community support, upgrading co-generation, and increasing board independence and diversity. We successfully navigated 2020 and finished strong, with fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA exceeding prior year levels and reflecting strong profitability levels. This performance was led by strong specialty volume trends and a solid quarter in our rubber business,” said Corning Painter, Orion’s chief executive officer.

Mr. Painter continued, “When demand was low, we took the opportunity to invest in the reliability of our facilities to ensure that we emerge from this period a stronger company. Throughout the year, we also supported the communities we are privileged to operate within by donating materials to help with pandemic-related needs, and supporting those team members affected by hurricanes in the U.S. These actions in concert with advancing our sustainability strategy are core to our values. In 2021, we will maintain a focus on driving shareholder value through continuing to be responsive to our customers’ needs, advancing our sustainability business goals and investing in select, high-return strategic initiatives to bolster our short and longer-term earnings growth potential.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Overview

ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS ($ in millions, except per share data or stated otherwise) Q4 2020 Q4 2019 Y/Y Change in % Volume (kmt) 237.8 233.5 1.8 Net sales 315.7 322.4 (2.1) Income from Operations (EBIT) 25.6 32.6 (21.6) Net Income 8.9 19.0 (53.0) Contribution Margin 139.5 125.6 11.1 Contribution Margin per metric ton 586.8 538.0 9.1 Adjusted EBITDA 66.0 63.2 4.4 Basic EPS (1) $0.15 $0.32 $(0.17) Adjusted EPS (2) $0.40 $0.42 $(0.02)

Notes: (1) Basic EPS calculated using Net Income and weighted number of shares outstanding in the respective quarter. (2) Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income by the weighted average number of shares outstanding in the respective quarter. Adjusted Net income excludes certain non-cash items such as foreign exchange rate impacts and long-term incentive plan expenses, and non-recurring items which we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance such as restructuring and EPA-related expenses. The reconciliation of Adjusted EPS is provided in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures of the Press Release.

Volumes increased by 1.8%, year over year, on strong demand in the Specialty Carbon Black (“Specialties”) segment driven by the EMEA and Asia regions partially offset by lower Rubber Carbon Black (“Rubber”) volumes.

Net sales declined by $6.7 million, or 2.1%, to $315.7 million, year over year, driven primarily by the effects of passing through lower feedstock costs to customers partially offset by increased volumes and base prices.

Income from operations declined by $7.0 million, or 21.6%, to $25.6 million, year over year, primarily due to restructuring expenses partially offset by the continued recovery of end market demand and favorable product mix in the Specialties business. Restructuring costs reflected a higher reserve related to post closure costs associated with the site of our former rubber manufacturing facility in Ambes, France.

Net Income declined $10.1 million to $8.9 million from $19.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 principally due to the combination of higher restructuring costs, foreign exchange, and pension-related costs, year over year.

Contribution Margin improved by $13.9 million, or 11.1%, to $139.5 million, year over year, primarily driven by Specialties volume strength and higher Rubber base pricing partially offset by the effects of passing lower feedstock costs through to customers.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by $2.8 million, or 4.4% to $66.0 million, year over year, primarily due to improvements in volumes and base pricing partially offset by higher fixed costs and the impact of lower feedstock costs.

Quarterly Business Segment Results

SPECIALTY CARBON BLACK ($ in millions, except per share data or stated otherwise) Q4 2020 Q4 2019 Y/Y Change in % Volume (kmt) 65.4 56.8 15.0 Net sales 127.4 114.8 11.0 Gross Profit 47.7 43.2 10.2 Gross Profit/metric ton 728.9 760.7 (4.2) Adjusted EBITDA 38.9 31.8 22.4 Adjusted EBITDA/metric ton 594.8 559.0 6.4 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%) 30.5 27.7 280bps

Specialties volumes increased by 15.0%, year over year, primarily in EMEA and Asia, and rose 11.3%, sequentially, reflecting the continuation of a broad-based recovery across most end markets, with polymers particularly strong.

Net sales improved by $12.7 million, or 11.0%, to $127.4 million, year over year, and rose 22.9% sequentially, driven by higher volumes and favorable product mix partially offset by the effects of lower feedstock costs passed through to customers.

Specialty Adjusted EBITDA rose by $7.1 million, or 22.4%, to $38.9 million, year over year, and rose by $12.4 million, or 46.9%, sequentially, driven by improved volume and favorable mix, partially offset by higher fixed costs.

RUBBER CARBON BLACK ($ in millions, except per share data or stated otherwise) Q4 2020 Q4 2019 Y/Y Change in % Volume (kmt) 172.4 176.7 (2.4) Net sales 188.3 207.7 (9.3) Gross Profit 41.4 45.8 (9.6) Gross Profit/metric ton 240.0 259.0 (7.3) Adjusted EBITDA 27.1 31.4 (13.8) Adjusted EBITDA/metric ton 157.0 177.8 (11.7) Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%) 14.4 15.1 (-70)bps

Rubber Carbon Black volumes declined by 2.4%, year over year, primarily due to the continued global economic impact on demand from tire customers resulting from COVID-19. The year over year volume decline also includes the impact of our 2019 commercial strategy which emphasized raising price over volume.

Net sales declined by $19.4 million, or 9.3%, to $188.3 million, year over year, primarily due to passing through lower feedstock costs to customers and, to a lesser extent, lower volumes, partially offset by base price increases.

Rubber Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $4.3 million, or 13.8%, to $27.1 million, year over year, driven by higher fixed costs and the impact of lower feedstock costs.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2020, the company had liquidity of $341.6 million, including cash and equivalents of $64.9 million, $236.5 million of our revolving credit facility capacity, including ancillary lines, and $40.2 million of capacity under other available credit lines. Net debt was $678.8 million and net leverage was 3.39x.

Cash Flow

Cash inflows from operating activities for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 were $125.3 million, down $106.2 million, year over year, primarily driven by lower profitability levels.

Cash outflows from investing activities for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 were $144.9 million, down $10.9 million, year over year, driven by the timing of related payments and was comprised of capital investments to advance safety, continuity, sustainability and growth initiatives.

Cash inflows from financing activities for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 were $13.5 million, up $82.2 million, year over year, primarily driven by a net $26.8 million draw down on credit facilities and lower dividend payments.

2021 Outlook

Mr. Painter concluded, “Given the uncertainty regarding COVID-19, with vaccinations underway but also highly contagious strains emerging, we don't think it is appropriate to issue EBITDA guidance. Our 2021 planning scenario assumes that COVID-19 does not functionally end until 2022, with 2021 Specialty and Rubber volumes roughly resembling second-half 2020 run-rates. Most important to us is to always be improving our agility, to never sit still, but build on 2020 and push ourselves so we can respond even better to any demand scenario.”

Additional projected financial metrics for 2021 include shares outstanding of 60.6 million, an effective tax rate in the range of 30% to 31% and depreciation and amortization in the range of $95 to $100 million. Capital expenditures are expected to approximate $170 million, of which EPA related spending is expected to approximate $55 million and growth and productivity capital is expected to approximate $45 million.

Forward Looking Statements

This document contains and refers to certain forward-looking statements with respect to our financial condition, results of operations and business, including those in the “2021 Outlook" and “Quarterly Business Segment Results” sections. These statements constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements concerning the potential exposure to market risks, statements expressing management’s expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, projections and assumptions and statements that are not limited to statements of historical or present facts or conditions. You should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “anticipate,” "assume," “assure,” “believe,” “confident,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “objectives,” “outlook,” “probably,” “project,” “will,” “seek,” “target” “to be,” and other words of similar meaning.

These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about the following matters: • our strategies for (i) mitigating the impacts of the global outbreak of the coronavirus, (ii) strengthening our position in specialty carbon blacks and rubber carbon blacks, (iii) increasing our rubber carbon black margins and (iv) strengthening the competitiveness of our operations; • the ability to pay dividends at historical dividend levels or at all; • cash flow projections; • the installation of pollution control technology in our U.S. manufacturing facilities pursuant to the EPA consent decree; • the outcome of any in-progress, pending or possible litigation or regulatory proceedings; and • our expectation that the markets we serve will continue to grow.

All these forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions that, although believed to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. Therefore, undue reliance should not be placed upon any forward-looking statements. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others: • the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operations; • negative or uncertain worldwide economic conditions;• volatility and cyclicality in the industries in which we operate; • operational risks inherent in chemicals manufacturing, including disruptions as a result of severe weather conditions and natural disasters; • our dependence on major customers and suppliers; • our ability to compete in the industries and markets in which we operate; • our ability to address changes in the nature of future transportation and mobility concepts which may impact our customers and our business; • our ability to develop new products and technologies successfully and the availability of substitutes for our products; • our ability to implement our business strategies; • volatility in the costs and availability of raw materials (including but not limited to any and all effects from restrictions imposed by the MARPOL convention and respective International Maritime Organization (IMO) regulations in particular to reduce sulfur oxides (SOx) emissions from ships) and energy; • our ability to respond to changes in feedstock prices and quality; • our ability to realize benefits from investments, joint ventures, acquisitions or alliances; • our ability to realize benefits from planned plant capacity expansions and site development projects and the potential delays to such expansions and projects; • information technology systems failures, network disruptions and breaches of data security; • our relationships with our workforce, including negotiations with labor unions, strikes and work stoppages; • our ability to recruit or retain key management and personnel; • our exposure to political or country risks inherent in doing business in some countries; • geopolitical events in the European Union, and in particular the ultimate future relations between the European Union and the United Kingdom resulting from the “Brexit” which may impact the Euro; • environmental, health and safety regulations, including nanomaterial and greenhouse gas emissions regulations, and the related costs of maintaining compliance and addressing liabilities; • possible future investigations and enforcement actions by governmental or supranational agencies; • our operations as a company in the chemical sector, including the related risks of leaks, fires and toxic releases; • market and regulatory changes that may affect our ability to sell or otherwise benefit from co-generated energy; • litigation or legal proceedings, including product liability and environmental claims; • our ability to protect our intellectual property rights and know-how; • our ability to generate the funds required to service our debt and finance our operations; • fluctuations in foreign currency exchange and interest rates; • the availability and efficiency of hedging; • changes in international and local economic conditions, including with regard to the Euro, dislocations in credit and capital markets and inflation or deflation; • potential impairments or write-offs of certain assets; • required increases in our pension fund contributions; • the adequacy of our insurance coverage; • changes in our jurisdictional earnings mix or in the tax laws or accepted interpretations of tax laws in those jurisdictions; • our indemnities to and from Evonik; • challenges to our decisions and assumptions in assessing and complying with our tax obligations; and • potential difficulty in obtaining or enforcing judgments or bringing actions against us in the United States.

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We present certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or the accounting standards of any other jurisdiction and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. These non-U.S. GAAP measures are Contribution Margin, Contribution Margin per Metric Ton, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EPS, Net Working Capital and Capital Expenditures. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EPS, Contribution Margins and Net Working Capital are not measures of performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or construed as substitutes for net sales, consolidated profit (loss) for the period, operating result (EBIT), gross profit or other U.S. GAAP measures as an indicator of our operations in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For a reconciliation of these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see Appendix.

Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include those factors detailed under the captions “Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in Note R. to our audited consolidated financial statements regarding contingent liabilities, including litigation. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for our management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement - including those in the “2021 Outlook” and “Quarterly Business Segment Results” sections - as a result of new information, future events or other information, other than as required by applicable law.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this release we refer to Adjusted EBITDA, Contribution Margin, Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) and Adjusted EPS, which are financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or the accounting standards of any other jurisdiction and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. We refer to these measures as “non-GAAP” financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as operating result (EBIT) before depreciation and amortization, adjusted for acquisition related expenses, restructuring expenses, consulting fees related to group strategy, share of profit or loss of joint venture and certain other items. Adjusted EBITDA is used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and make decisions regarding allocation of capital because it excludes the effects of certain items that have less bearing on the performance of our underlying core business. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (a) although Adjusted EBITDA excludes the impact of depreciation and amortization, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future and thus the cost of replacing assets or acquiring new assets, which will affect our operating results over time, is not reflected; (b) Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect interest or certain other costs that we will continue to incur over time and will adversely affect our profit or loss, which is the ultimate measure of our financial performance and (c) other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA or similarly titled measures differently. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA alongside our other U.S. GAAP-based financial performance measures, such as consolidated profit or loss for the period.

Contribution Margin is calculated by subtracting variable costs (such as raw materials, packaging, utilities and distribution costs) from our net sales. We believe that Contribution Margin and Contribution Margin per Metric Ton are useful because we see these measures as indicating the portion of net sales that is not consumed by such variable costs and therefore contributes to the coverage of all other costs and profits.

Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) is defined as profit or loss for the period adjusted for acquisition related expenses, restructuring expenses, consulting fees related to group strategy, certain other items (such as amortization expenses related to intangible assets acquired from our predecessor and foreign currency revaluation impacts) and assumed taxes and Adjusted EPS is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by the weighted number of shares outstanding. Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) and Adjusted EPS provide guidance with respect to our underlying business performance without regard to the effects of (a) foreign currency fluctuations, (b) the amortization of intangible assets which other companies may record as goodwill having an indefinite lifetime and thus no amortization and (c) our start-up and initial public offering costs. Other companies may use a similarly titled financial measure that is calculated differently from the way we calculate Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) and Adjusted EPS.

We define Net Working Capital as the total of inventories and current trade receivables, less trade payables. Net Working Capital is as well a non-GAAP financial measure, and other companies may use a similarly titled financial measure that is calculated differently from the way we calculate Net Working Capital.

We have not provided a reconciliation of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable GAAP measure of net income. Providing net income guidance is potentially misleading and not practical given the difficulty of projecting event-driven transactions and other non-core operating items that are included in net income. Reconciliations of this non-GAAP measure with the most comparable GAAP measure for historic periods are indicative of the reconciliation that will be presented upon completion of the periods covered by the non-GAAP guidance.

The following tables present a reconciliation of each of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP measure:

Reconciliation of profit or (loss) Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year (In thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 8,906 $ 18,965 $ 18,156 $ 86,920 Add back income tax expense 4,126 6,701 8,132 33,216 Add back equity in earnings of affiliated companies, net of tax (67 ) (134 ) (493 ) (558 ) Income from operations before income taxes and equity in earnings of affiliated companies 12,966 25,533 25,795 119,579 Add back interest and other financial expense, net 10,014 7,063 38,671 27,572 Reclassification of actuarial losses from AOCI 2,591 — 9,916 — Earnings before income taxes and finance income/costs 25,571 32,596 74,382 147,151 Add back depreciation, amortization and impairment of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment 26,805 25,223 96,526 96,713 EBITDA 52,375 57,818 170,908 243,863 Equity in earnings of affiliated companies, net of tax 67 134 493 558 Restructuring expenses/(income)(1) 7,559 (205 ) 7,559 3,628 Consulting fees related to Company strategy (2) — 449 — 1,280 Extraordinary expense items related to COVID-19 (3) 318 — 3,866 — Long term incentive plan 3,191 2,301 4,434 9,438 EPA-related expenses 176 1,035 5,228 3,992 Other adjustments (4) 2,273 1,656 7,556 4,578 Adjusted EBITDA $ 65,959 $ 63,188 $ 200,043 $ 267,337

(1) Restructuring expenses for the periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 were related to the strategic restructuring of our worldwide Rubber footprint

(2) Consulting fees related to the Orion strategy include external consulting for establishing and executing Company strategies relating to Rubber footprint realignment, conversion to U.S. dollar and U.S. GAAP, and costs relating to our assessment of feasibility for inclusion in certain U.S. indices.

(3) Extraordinary expense items related to COVID-19 reflect costs incurred to address impacts associated with the global coronavirus pandemic. These items include select production costs, expenses related to providing personal protection equipment and costs related to protective measures carried out at our facilities to ensure the safety of our employees, among other expenditures.

(4) Other adjustments (from items with less bearing on the underlying performance of the Company’s core business) for the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 and periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 primarily relate to amounts of non-income tax expense incurred during the construction phase of an asset, disaster related preparedness costs and legal fees associated with a dispute concerning intellectual property.

The following table reconciles Contribution Margin and Contribution Margin per Metric Ton to gross profit:

unaudited (in millions, unless otherwise indicated) Fourth Quarter Year Ended Fiscal Year 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Sales(1) $ 315.7 $ 322.4 $ 1,136.4 $ 1,476.4 Variable costs(2) (176.2 ) (196.8 ) (672.5 ) (935.7 ) Contribution margin 139.5 125.6 463.9 540.7 Freight 20.1 18.0 68.8 79.0 Fixed Costs(3) (70.6 ) (54.6 ) (240.4 ) (229.8 ) Gross profit (1) $ 89.0 $ 89.0 $ 292.3 $ 389.9 Volume (in kmt) 237.8 233.5 866.8 1,023.2 Contribution Margin per Metric Ton $ 586.8 $ 538.0 $ 535.1 $ 528.5 Gross Profit per Metric Ton $ 374.4 $ 381.1 $ 337.3 $ 380.9

(1) Separate line item in audited Consolidated Financial Statements.

(2) Includes costs such as raw materials, packaging, utilities and distribution.

(3) Includes costs such as depreciation, amortization and impairment of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment, personnel and other production related costs.

Adjusted EPS Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Income $ 8,906 $ 18,965 $ 18,156 $ 86,920 add back long term incentive plan expenses 3,191 2,301 4,434 9,438 add back restructuring income/expenses, net 7,559 (205 ) 7,559 3,628 add back consulting fees related to Company strategy — 449 — 1,280 add back EPA-related expenses 176 1,035 5,228 3,992 add back extraordinary expense items related COVID-19 318 — 3,866 — add back other adjustment items 2,273 1,656 7,556 4,578 add back reclassification of actuarial losses from AOCI 2,591 — 9,916 — add back amortization 2,007 1,357 7,653 7,548 add back foreign exchange rate impacts 2,847 2,433 15,227 3,640 add back amortization of transaction costs 539 480 2,071 2,082 Tax effect on add back items at estimated tax rate (6,450 ) (2,852 ) (19,053 ) (10,856 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 23,957 $ 25,619 $ 62,612 $ 112,250 Total add back items $ 15,051 $ 6,654 $ 44,456 $ 25,330 Impact add back items per share $ 0.25 $ 0.10 $ 0.74 $ 0.42 Earnings per share (basic) $ 0.15 $ 0.32 $ 0.30 $ 1.45 Adjusted EPS $ 0.40 $ 0.42 $ 1.04 $ 1.87

Consolidated Statements of Operations of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

for the three months and fiscal years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 315,692 $ 322,428 $ 1,136,383 $ 1,476,353 Cost of sales 226,662 233,440 844,034 1,086,644 Gross profit 89,030 88,987 292,348 389,708 Selling, general and administrative expenses 49,919 49,556 176,140 206,886 Research and development costs 3,444 5,038 20,201 19,874 Other expenses, net 2,537 2,002 14,066 12,169 Restructuring expenses 7,559 (205 ) 7,559 3,628 Income from operations 25,571 32,596 74,382 147,151 Interest and other financial expense, net 10,014 7,063 38,671 27,572 Reclassification of actuarial losses from AOCI 2,591 — 9,916 — Income from operations before income tax expense and equity in earnings of affiliated companies 12,966 25,533 25,795 119,579 Income tax expense 4,126 6,701 8,132 33,216 Equity in earnings of affiliated companies, net of tax 67 134 493 558 Net income $ 8,906 $ 18,965 $ 18,156 $ 86,920 Weighted-average shares outstanding (in thousands of shares): Basic 60,487 60,221 60,430 59,986 Diluted 61,731 61,490 61,407 61,300 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.15 $ 0.32 $ 0.30 $ 1.45 Diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.31 $ 0.30 $ 1.42

Consolidated Balance Sheets of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

as at December 31, 2020 and 2019 December 31, (In thousands, except share amounts) 2020 2019 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 64,869 $ 63,726 Accounts receivable, net of expected credit losses of $5,794 and 6,632 234,796 212,565 Other current financial assets 3,630 11,347 Inventories, net 141,461 164,799 Income tax receivables 11,249 17,924 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 44,452 37,358 Total current assets 500,456 507,718 Property, plant and equipment, net 610,530 534,054 Operating lease right-of-use assets 85,639 27,532 Goodwill 84,480 77,341 Intangible assets, net 46,772 50,596 Investment in equity method affiliates 5,637 5,232 Deferred income tax assets 52,563 48,720 Other financial assets 761 2,501 Other assets 2,956 3,701 Total non-current assets 889,337 749,676 Total assets $ 1,389,793 $ 1,257,394 Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 131,250 $ 156,298 Current portion of long term debt and other financial liabilities 82,618 36,410 Current portion of employee benefit plan obligation 1,118 908 Accrued liabilities 49,176 44,931 Income taxes payable 23,906 14,154 Other current liabilities 36,676 32,509 Total current liabilities 324,745 285,211 Long-term debt, net 655,826 630,261 Employee benefit plan obligation 83,310 71,901 Deferred income tax liabilities 38,770 43,308 Other liabilities 106,131 40,701 Total non-current liabilities 884,036 786,171 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Common stock Authorized: 65,035,579 and 65,035,579 shares with no par value Issued – 60,992,259 and 60,729,289 shares with no par value Outstanding – 60,487,117 and 60,224,147 shares 85,323 85,032 Less 505,142 and 505,142 shares of common treasury stock, at cost (8,515 ) (8,515 ) Additional paid-in capital 68,502 65,562 Retained earnings 84,407 78,296 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (48,705 ) (34,362 ) Total stockholders' equity 181,013 186,013 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,389,793 $ 1,257,394

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Years Ended December 31, (In thousands) 2020 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 18,156 $ 86,920 $ 121,310 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortization of intangible assets 96,526 96,713 98,156 Amortization of debt issuance costs 2,071 2,082 2,220 Share-based incentive compensation 4,434 9,438 13,919 Deferred tax (benefit)/provision (12,146 ) 15,826 (3,634 ) Foreign currency transactions (4,900 ) 1,052 2,782 Reclassification of actuarial losses from AOCI 9,916 — — Other operating non-cash items 118 1,813 1,165 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of businesses acquired: (Increase)/decrease in trade receivables (16,501 ) 45,412 (39,680 ) (Increase)/decrease in inventories 29,951 16,413 (31,406 ) Increase/(decrease) in trade payables (18,732 ) (12,036 ) 5,444 Increase/(decrease) in provisions 2,308 (10,375 ) (4,427 ) Increase/(decrease) in tax liabilities 16,398 (7,254 ) 4,843 Increase/(decrease) in other assets and liabilities (2,320 ) (14,497 ) (48,707 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 125,278 $ 231,507 $ 121,985 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for the acquisition of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment $ (144,939 ) $ (155,848 ) $ (116,157 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired — — (36,571 ) Cash received from the disposal of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment — — 64,672 Net cash used in investing activities $ (144,939 ) $ (155,848 ) $ (88,056 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments for debt issue costs — (1,721 ) (741 ) Repayments of long-term debt (8,190 ) (8,036 ) (8,288 ) Cash inflows related to current financial liabilities 206,076 96,956 48,963 Cash outflows related to current financial liabilities (171,095 ) (101,303 ) (26,370 ) Dividends paid to shareholders (12,045 ) (48,033 ) (47,665 ) Repurchase of common stock — — (4,926 ) Taxes paid for shares issued under net settlement feature (1,202 ) (6,475 ) (4,741 ) Net cash from (used in) financing activities $ 13,543 $ (68,612 ) $ (43,768 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ (6,118 ) $ 7,047 $ (9,839 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 68,231 61,604 75,213 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 5,753 (420 ) (3,770 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 67,865 $ 68,231 $ 61,604 Less restricted cash at the end of the period 2,996 4,505 4,588 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 64,869 $ 63,726 $ 57,016 Cash paid for interest, net $ (20,769 ) $ (20,399 ) $ (24,367 ) Cash paid for income taxes $ (7,930 ) $ (24,106 ) $ (60,228 ) Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activity: Liabilities under build-to-suit lease $ — $ — $ 28,657 Liabilities for leasing - current $ 14,005 $ 6,254 $ — Liabilities for leasing - non-current $ 52,593 $ 26,280 $ —

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

