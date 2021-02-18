FB Financial Corporation Announces $100 Million Common Stock Repurchase Authorization

FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK), the parent company of FirstBank, announced today that its Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $100 million of the Company’s outstanding common stock. The repurchase authorization will be in place until March 31, 2022, and replaces the Company’s previous authorization, which expired on December 31, 2020.

Christopher T. Holmes, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “This repurchase authorization reflects the Company’s financial strength and strong profitability. Our management team is keenly focused on deploying capital to deliver superior returns and to create long-term value. This program provides another arrow in our quiver to manage capital and maximize earnings per share.”