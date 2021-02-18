EVERTEC Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) (“EVERTEC” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share to be paid on March 26, 2021 to stockholders of record as of March 1, 2021.

EVERTEC’s Board anticipates declaring this dividend in future quarters on a regular basis; however, future declarations are subject to the Board's approval and may be adjusted as business needs or market conditions change.