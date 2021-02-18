Triton International to Present at the BofA Securities SMID Cap Ideas 2021 Virtual Conference

February 18, 2021 – Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) today announced that Brian Sondey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the BofA Securities SMID Cap Ideas 2021 Virtual Conference on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 1:25 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation and an archived replay will be available to the public on the Investors section of Triton’s website at www.trtn.com.

About Triton International Limited