 

Osmotica to Present at 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: OSMT) (“Osmotica” or the “Company”), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, announced today that Brian Markison, Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Einhorn, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference as follows:

Date: Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Time: 9:20 a.m. Eastern Time
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/svbleerink47/osmt/2693120

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc
Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: OSMT) is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company has a diverse portfolio consisting of promoted and non-promoted products, several of which incorporate Osmotica’s proprietary Osmodex drug delivery system. RVL Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is the Company’s ophthalmic subsidiary supporting Upneeq. Vertical Pharmaceuticals, LLC represents the Company’s diversified branded portfolio and Trigen Laboratories, LLC represents the Company’s non-promoted products, including complex generic formulations. Osmotica has operations in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary.

Investor and Media Relations for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc
Lisa M. Wilson
In-Site Communications, Inc.
T: 212-452-2793
E: lwilson@insitecony.com

 




