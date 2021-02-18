ClearPoint Neuro Launches Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLPT) (the “Company”), a global therapy-enabling platform company providing navigation and delivery to the brain, announced today the commencement of a proposed underwritten public offering of its shares of common stock. All the shares will be offered by the Company. The Company also expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of common stock in an amount of up to 15% of the number of shares sold in the offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 relating to the securities being sold in this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on January 29, 2021. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in the registration statement and related preliminary prospectus supplement that the Company filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and this offering. An electronic copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained from B. Riley Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 1300 North 17th Street, Suite 1300, Arlington, Virginia 22209, or by telephone at 703-312-9580 or by email at prospectuses@brileyfin.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

