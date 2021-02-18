 

Travere Therapeutics Announces European Commission Has Granted Orphan Designation to Sparsentan for the Treatment of IgA Nephropathy

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.02.2021, 22:30  |  26   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced the European Commission (EC) has granted orphan designation to sparsentan for the treatment of IgA nephropathy (IgAN), a rare kidney disorder and a leading cause of end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). Sparsentan is an investigational product candidate currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of IgAN, as well as a pivotal Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS). The Company recently reported that the ongoing DUPLEX Study of sparsentan in FSGS achieved its pre-specified interim proteinuria endpoint and that preliminary results from the interim analysis suggest that to date in the study, sparsentan has been generally well-tolerated and has shown a comparable safety profile to irbesartan. Topline data from the interim proteinuria assessment in the ongoing PROTECT Study of sparsentan in IgAN remain on track to be reported in the third quarter of 2021.

“The limited and non-specific therapeutic strategies used for IgAN today are often associated with long-term tolerability challenges, and for many are not enough to slow the progression to ESKD,” said Noah Rosenberg, M.D., chief medical officer of Travere Therapeutics. “We are pleased to receive orphan designation in Europe which further supports our goal of ultimately delivering sparsentan as a potential new treatment standard for IgAN.”

Orphan designation from the EC provides incentives for companies to develop medicines intended for the treatment, prevention or diagnosis of a disease that is life-threatening or chronically debilitating and where no satisfactory treatment is currently authorized. The prevalence of the condition must not exceed more than five in 10,000 people in the European Union (EU). In addition to being eligible for a 10-year period of marketing exclusivity in the EU upon product approval, orphan designation provides fee waivers, protocol assistance, and eligibility for marketing authorization under the centralized procedure granting approval in all EU countries. Travere Therapeutics was previously granted Orphan Drug designation for IgAN in the U.S., and it also holds Orphan Drug designation in the U.S. and orphan designation in Europe for sparsentan for the treatment of FSGS.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Travere Therapeutics Announces European Commission Has Granted Orphan Designation to Sparsentan for the Treatment of IgA Nephropathy SAN DIEGO, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced the European Commission (EC) has granted orphan designation to sparsentan for the treatment of IgA nephropathy (IgAN), a rare kidney disorder and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
EHang Provides Updates on Major Production Facility and Announces Onsite Investors Day
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 7.20 m at 64.88 g/t AuEq
Bitfarms Operating Hashrate to Grow 35% to Over 1.3 EH/s with the Delivery of 4,500 Miners From ...
Resources Grow as Barrick’s Focus on Geology Delivers Dividends
Barrick Proposes Return of Capital Distribution and Declares Dividend
Auxly Announces Strategic Expansion into Cannabis 1.0
Cameco Pleased as Supreme Court Dismisses CRA Leave to Appeal
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Kenneth Brooks Davidson as Director of U.S. Operations, Oil and Gas & ...
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Denali Therapeutics Reports Positive Three-Month Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
New Positive Phase 1/2 Interim Data Presented at WORLDSymposium Shows Neurocognitive Development of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
Travere Therapeutics Announces Completion of Public Offering of Common Stock and Exercise in Full of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
16.02.21
Travere Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
12.02.21
Travere Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
10.02.21
Travere Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
02.02.21
Travere Therapeutics Announces Achievement of Interim Proteinuria Endpoint in the Ongoing Phase 3 DUPLEX Study of Sparsentan in Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis