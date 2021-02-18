Capital Power declares dividends for its Common and Preference shares

The Board of Directors also declared the following dividends on its Cumulative Rate Reset Preference Shares:

EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors for Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) (Capital Power) declared a dividend of $0.5125 per share on the outstanding common shares for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The dividend is payable on April 30, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2021.

Shares TSX Stock

Symbol Dividend Per

Share Record Date Payment Date Series 1 CPX.PR.A $0.1638125 March 18, 2021 March 31, 2021 Series 3 CPX.PR.C $0.3408125 March 18, 2021 March 31, 2021 Series 5 CPX.PR.E $0.327375 March 18, 2021 March 31, 2021 Series 7 CPX.PR.G $0.375 March 18, 2021 March 31, 2021 Series 9 CPX.PR.I $0.359375 March 18, 2021 March 31, 2021 Series 11 CPX.PR.K $0.359375 March 18, 2021 March 31, 2021

The dividends for the common shares and preference shares are 100 per cent eligible dividends as defined by the Income Tax Act. Under this legislation, individuals resident in Canada may be entitled to enhanced dividend tax credits that reduce the income tax otherwise payable on these dividends.

About Capital Power

Capital Power is a growth-oriented North American wholesale power producer with a strategic focus on sustainable energy headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. We build, own and operate high-quality, utility-scale generation facilities that include renewables and thermal. We have also made significant investments in carbon capture and utilization to reduce carbon impacts and are committed to be off coal in 2023. Capital Power owns over 6,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 28 facilities across North America with approximately 425 MW of owned renewable generation capacity and 560 MW of incremental natural gas combined cycle capacity, from the repowering of Genesee 1 and 2, in advanced development in Alberta and North Carolina.

For more information, please contact :

Media Relations:

Katherine Perron

(780) 392-5335

kperron@capitalpower.com



Investor Relations:

Randy Mah

(780) 392-5305 or (866) 896-4636 (toll-free)

investor@capitalpower.com



