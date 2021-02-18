 

MacroGenics Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
ROCKVILLE, MD, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  

MacroGenics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGNX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 after the market closes on Thursday, February 25, 2021. MacroGenics will host a conference call to discuss the financial results and recent corporate progress on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 4:30 pm ET. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 303-6253 (domestic) or (973) 409-9610 (international) five minutes prior to the start of the call and providing the Conference ID 6094343.

The listen-only webcast of the conference call can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.macrogenics.com/events.cfm. A recorded replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and archived on the Company's website for 30 days following the call.

About MacroGenics, Inc.
MacroGenics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. The combination of MacroGenics' technology platforms and protein engineering expertise has allowed the Company to generate promising product candidates and enter into several strategic collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. For more information, please see the Company's website at www.macrogenics.com. MacroGenics and the MacroGenics logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc. 

