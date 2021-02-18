 

II-VI Incorporated Introduces Multi-Wavelength Laser Modules for Life Sciences

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a leader in laser technology and subsystems, today announced the introduction of its multi-wavelength laser module product line for life sciences.

The rapidly growing number of photonics-based instruments for life sciences, including fluorescence-based imaging systems, flow cytometers, and DNA sequencers, is driving the demand for multi-functional laser product platforms that can be easily reconfigured while still delivering very high performance. II-VI’s multi-wavelength laser modules can be configured with up to four lasers in many visible wavelength combinations and maintain outstanding near-field intensity uniformity of greater than 80% with output power ranging from 1 mW to 5 W, making them well-suited for a broad range of life sciences instruments.

“The widespread reliance on PCR testing for COVID-19 showcases how instruments for life sciences have increasingly come to rely on high-quality light sources and optics, and we believe that this trend will continue to accelerate,” said Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi, Chief Marketing Officer. “Leveraging our core competency in thermoelectrics and photonics, along with our ISO-certified biomedical assembly facilities, our highly experienced new production introduction teams provide our customers in life sciences with world-class turnkey support from product concept to volume production.”

II-VI’s multi-wavelength laser modules can be custom-configured with up to four wavelengths in the visible – blue (405/450/465/488 nm), green (520/532 nm), or red (640/660 nm). They are fully integrated with an ARM microcontroller to enable software configuration and remote monitoring. Compact and customizable, II-VI’s modules deliver the highest-quality performance and reliability. They can be easily integrated into instrumentation platforms for a wide range of life sciences applications.

II-VI’s broad portfolio of products for instrumentation in life sciences includes visible-wavelength lasers, precision optics, filters, assemblies, and thermoelectric modules. System providers can expand assembly manufacturing at II-VI’s facilities in Dallas, Texas; Fuzhou, China; and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, which are certified to ISO 13485 for biomedical assemblies.

II-VI will showcase its broad product line of optics and lasers for life sciences at the 2021 SPIE BiOS Digital Marketplace, March 6-11, 2021.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, materials processing, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com.

CONTACT:       Mark Lourie
  Vice President, Corporate Communications
  corporate.communications@ii-vi.com
  www.ii-vi.com/contact-us 



