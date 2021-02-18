 

SOPerior Moves to NEX on TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOPerior Fertilizer Corp. (“SOPor the “Company”) (TSX:SOP) announces that effective February 22, 2021, the Company’s shares will begin trading on the NEX Board (“NEX”) of the TSX Venture Exchange (“the Exchange”) under the symbol SOP.H.

The Company will delist from trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange effective at the close on February 19, 2021. The Company no longer meets Toronto Stock Exchange minimum listing requirements and also does not meet the requirements of a TSX Venture Tier 2 company.

The Company remains in good standing under the applicable corporate law and is a reporting issuer not in default under the applicable Securities Laws.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

SOPERIOR FERTILIZER CORP.

“Andrew Squires”
Chief Executive Officer

Contact Information
E-mail inquiries: info@SOPfertilizer.com
P: (403) 850-0422

NEITHER THE TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE, NEX OR THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com).

 




