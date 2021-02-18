 

Stockholders Approve ZAGG’s Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Group Led by Evercel

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGG Inc (Nasdaq: ZAGG) (“we,” “us,” “our,” “ZAGG,” or the “Company”), a leading global mobile lifestyle company, today announced that its stockholders voted to adopt the previously announced definitive merger agreement in which ZAGG will be acquired by a buyer group led by Evercel, Inc. (“Evercel”) at its special meeting of stockholders held earlier today.   At the special meeting, ZAGG stockholders adopted the merger agreement with more than 56% of the outstanding shares voting in favor of the merger. The proposed merger is expected to close on or around February 22, 2021.

About ZAGG Inc

ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, mobile keyboards, power management solutions, social tech, and personal audio sold under the ZAGG, mophie, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, Gear4, and HALO brands. ZAGG has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. ZAGG products are available worldwide, and can be found at leading retailers including Best Buy, Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Walmart, Target, and Amazon.com. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.ZAGG.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Evercel, Inc.

Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS: EVRC) is a holding company that brings an entrepreneurial approach to acquiring and managing business through a hands-on, data-driven approach to partnering with strong management teams for long term results.

