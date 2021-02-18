J.Jill, Inc. Announces Inducement Grant Under New York Stock Exchange Rule 303A.08

On February 15, 2021, J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) made a grant to Claire Spofford of 300,000 restricted stock units in respect of the company’s common stock (“RSUs”). The grant of RSUs was offered as a material inducement to Ms. Spofford’s hiring as Chief Executive Officer of the company. Ms. Spofford, whose hiring was announced on October 7, 2020, joined the company on February 15, 2021.

The RSUs were granted outside the terms of the company’s 2017 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan and approved by the company’s Board of Directors in reliance on the employment inducement exemption under the NYSE’s Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08, which requires public announcement of inducement awards. The company is issuing this press release pursuant to Rule 303A.08.