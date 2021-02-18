Aptar Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual 2020 Results; Showcases Resilient Business with Strong Second Half Results and Record Annual Free Cash Flow

Photo: Aptar

Fourth Quarter 2020 Summary

Strong fourth quarter performance — reported sales grew 12%; core sales (excluding acquisitions and currency effects) grew 5%

Double-digit sales growth for Pharma and Food + Beverage segments (reported and core sales) on broad based demand for our innovative solutions

Acquisitions contributed to Beauty + Home’s reported sales growth while core sales declined modestly — continued strong demand from personal care and home care markets was offset by a marginally improved, though still below prior year, beauty market and lower custom tooling sales

Reported earnings per share totaled $0.79 (an increase of 8% compared to the prior year)

Adjusted earnings per share totaled $0.92 (an increase of 8% compared to the prior year when neutralizing currency effects)

Achieved another quarter of strong cash flow from operations and free cash flow

Declared quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share

Annual 2020 Summary

Diversified business drove performance throughout the pandemic with considerable improvement in the second half of the year

Reported sales growth of 2% with core sales equal to the prior year

Reported earnings per share of $3.21 (a decrease of 12% compared to the prior year)

Adjusted earnings per share of $3.64 (a decrease of 9% compared to the prior year when neutralizing currency effects)

Earnings were negatively impacted by the effects of the global pandemic on the beauty and beverage markets

Record cash flow from operations of $570 million (an increase of 11% compared to the prior year)

Record free cash flow of $324 million (an increase of 19% compared to the prior year)

Achieved our 27 th consecutive year of increasing our aggregate annual dividend amount, returning $93 million to shareholders

Acquired FusionPKG, a leader in high quality, prestige airless and color cosmetics packaging, and conception-to-launch turnkey solutions for the North American beauty market

Expanded portfolio of digital health offerings through a strategic investment in Sonmol, the acquisition of the assets of Cohero Health, and the launch of a connected inhaler program for respiratory diseases in India with Lupin Limited

Furthered our ESG commitments and received additional recognition (Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies, Barron’s Most Sustainable Companies, CDP’s A List and Supplier Engagement leader, ISS ESG Prime Status, EcoVadis Gold)

Pandemic Resiliency

Aptar’s adaptability and diverse business model, which serves multiple geographies and attractive end markets, allowed the Company to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic with resilience. “I’m tremendously proud of our team. Throughout the year, we remained committed to providing consumers and patients with the best products and services, while also focusing on the health and safety of our people,” said Stephan B. Tanda, Aptar’s President and CEO. “We delivered on this commitment and ensured the continuity of our manufacturing supply while adapting our working protocols, travel policies and sanitizing procedures. We have greatly increased deployment of digital engagement formats and our people are holding frequent virtual co-creation sessions and webinars with our customers, potential prospects and industry partners. As the pandemic continues, we will adapt to changing market conditions and leverage the lessons learned as we become an even more agile organization. Our innovation pipeline and path to continued growth remain strong across all segments.”

Fourth Quarter Results

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, reported sales increased 12% to $749 million compared to $671 million in the prior year. Core sales, excluding the impacts from changes in currency exchange rates and acquisitions, increased 5%.

Fourth Quarter Segment Sales Analysis (Change Over Prior Year) Beauty +

Home Pharma Food +

Beverage Total

AptarGroup Core Sales Growth (2%) 10% 13% 5% Acquisitions 6% 1% 0% 3% Currency Effects (1) 3% 6% 0% 4% Total Reported Sales Growth 7% 17% 13% 12% (1) - Currency effects are approximated by translating last year's amounts at this year's foreign exchange rates.

Commenting on the quarter, Tanda, said, “Our diversified portfolio of innovative products enabled us to deliver a strong fourth quarter and full-year performance, including the generation of significant cash from operations and free cash flow. Our Pharma and Food + Beverage segments achieved outstanding results. In our Beauty + Home segment, sluggish demand from the beauty market improved modestly from the third quarter and was offset by increased sales to the personal care and home care markets. I am proud of how our global team performed in the face of a very difficult environment.”

In Pharma, demand increased for Aptar’s drug delivery systems for central nervous system and asthma treatments, and injectable device components used with essential medications. Demand for active packaging solutions used with healthcare applications also increased. In Food + Beverage, continued high levels of at-home consumption drove increased demand for dispensing closures for the food market and there was modest restocking in the beverage market after many quarters of declining sales. In Beauty + Home, strong demand for dispensing systems for facial skin care, hand sanitizer, liquid soap, cleaning and disinfecting products offset decreased sales of pumps for fragrances and lower custom tooling sales compared to the prior year.

Aptar reported fourth quarter earnings per share of $0.79 compared to $0.73 during the same period a year ago, an increase of 8%. Current quarter adjusted earnings per share, excluding restructuring expenses, were $0.92 and increased 8% from the prior year adjusted earnings per share, including comparable exchange rates, of $0.85.

Annual Results

For the year ended December 31, 2020, reported sales increased 2% to $2.93 billion compared to $2.86 billion reported a year ago while core sales remained flat. The effects of currency translation rates were more than offset by the positive contribution from acquisitions.

Annual Segment Sales Analysis (Change Over Prior Year) Beauty +

Home Pharma Food +

Beverage Total

AptarGroup Core Sales Growth (7%) 9% (1%) 0% Acquisitions 4% 2% 0% 3% Currency Effects (1) (1%) 1% (2%) (1%) Total Reported Sales Growth (4%) 12% (3%) 2% (1) - Currency effects are approximated by translating last year's amounts at this year's foreign exchange rates.

Aptar’s Pharma segment performed very well throughout the year achieving strong sales growth on top of very strong results a year ago. Demand was particularly strong for injectable components and active packaging solutions. Aptar’s Beauty + Home and Food + Beverage segments experienced a more difficult year due to the pandemic affecting demand from the beauty and beverage markets with improved results in the second half of the year.

During the year, Aptar strengthened its portfolio of digital health offerings that enhance patient adherence by making a strategic investment in Sonmol and acquiring the assets of Cohero Health, both providers of digital healthcare solutions. Aptar also partnered with MIWA Technologies on smart-powered, in-store reusable and refillable capsules for food and beverage products.

For the full year, Aptar’s reported earnings per share were $3.21, a decrease of 12%, compared to $3.66 reported a year ago. Current year adjusted earnings per share, which exclude restructuring costs and acquisition-related expenses, were $3.64 and down 9% from prior year adjusted earnings per share, including comparable exchange rates, of $4.01.

Environment, Social, Governance (ESG)

“In addition to our solid financial performance and strategic investments made during the year, I am very pleased with our considerable progress in sustainability, diversity and inclusion initiatives. We are proud to partner with, and participate in, the United Nations Global Compact Initiative, the Science Based Targets Initiative, the Catalyst CEO Champions for Change, and the Gender and Diversity KPI Alliance,” stated Tanda.

Aptar has also published on its website policies for Human Rights; Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; and Community Engagement and Global Giving. These important statements outline Aptar’s commitment to upholding human rights, the environment, and supporting the communities in which it operates and beyond. The Company was recognized for its leadership in corporate sustainability by several organizations, including the global environmental non-profit CDP, securing a place on its prestigious ‘A List’ for tackling climate change and was named a Supplier Engagement leader. Aptar also achieved Gold Status by EcoVadis and Prime status by ISS ESG, one of the world’s leading rating agencies for sustainable investments. Finally, Newsweek has named Aptar in the top 100 of “America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021” and Barron’s has named Aptar among the “100 Most Sustainable Companies” for 2021.

Record Cash Flow

Cash generated from operations for the year reached $570 million, an increase of 11% over $514 million in the prior year primarily due to better working capital management and the positive impact of recent acquisitions. The company generated record free cash flow (cash flow from operations less capital expenditures) for the year of $324 million, an increase of 19% over $272 million in the prior year.

Outlook

Aptar expects earnings per share for the first quarter of 2021, excluding any restructuring expenses, to be in the range of $0.86 to $0.94 and this guidance is based on an effective tax rate range of 28% to 30%.

“For the first quarter we are looking at demand patterns impacted by the direct and indirect effects of the pandemic experience to date, and we are comparing to the first quarter of last year which was the last quarter not yet impacted by COVID-19 in a meaningful way. In summary, demand in the beauty fragrance and on-the-go beverage markets is expected to remain under pressure. We are also experiencing a drawdown of inventories by certain prescription drug and consumer health care customers in response to fewer cold and flu illnesses resulting from pandemic-related confinements and social distancing, and fewer non-critical doctor visits. We expect continued solid growth in our injectables components, active material solutions and dispensing systems for sanitizers, cleaners and food products. We are optimistic for the full year with a progressive recovery and a second half that will be stronger than the first half. This is aligned with customer expectations and our overall pipeline. We are taking significant steps to invest in growth capacity and new ways of working that will position us even better in the post-pandemic era. Additionally, our balance sheet is in excellent condition to take advantages of strategic opportunities,” said Tanda.

Share Repurchases and Cash Dividend

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Aptar has been focused on preserving liquidity and therefore it temporarily suspended its share repurchase plan. While the Company will continue to assess the impact the pandemic is having on its business throughout 2021, it is removing the aforementioned suspension in order to preserve its flexibility to make repurchases from time to time depending on market conditions. As previously announced, Aptar’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share. The payment date was February 17, 2021, to stockholders of record as of January 27, 2021.

Open Conference Call

About Aptar

Aptar is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material solutions. Aptar’s innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home, food and beverage. Using insights, proprietary design, engineering and science to create dispensing, dosing and protective packaging technologies for many of the world’s leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has 13,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

Presentation of Non-GAAP Information

This press release refers to certain non-GAAP financial measures, including current year adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA, which exclude the impact of business transformation charges (restructuring initiatives), acquisition-related expenses and certain purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions and investments. Core sales and adjusted earnings per share also neutralize the impact of foreign currency translation effects when comparing current results to the prior year. Non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies. Aptar’s management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to our investors because they allow for a better period over period comparison of operating results by removing the impact of items that, in management’s view, do not reflect Aptar’s core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures also provide investors with certain information used by Aptar’s management when making financial and operational decisions. Free cash flow is calculated as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. We use free cash flow to measure cash flow generated by operations that is available for dividends, share repurchases, acquisitions and debt repayment. We believe that it is meaningful to investors in evaluating our financial performance and measure our ability to generate cash internally to fund our initiatives. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial results but should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of income and other information presented herein. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the accompanying tables. Our outlook is provided on a non-GAAP basis because certain reconciling items are dependent on future events that either cannot be controlled, such as exchange rates, or reliably predicted because they are not part of the Company's routine activities, such as restructuring and acquisition costs.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including certain statements set forth under the “Pandemic Resiliency” and “Outlook” sections of this press release. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “future,” “potential” and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would” and “could” are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to us. Accordingly, our actual results or other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that exist in our operations and business environment including, but not limited to: pandemics, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our global supply chain and our global customers and operations; our ability to preserve organizational culture and maintain employee productivity in the work-from-home environment caused by the current pandemic; the successful integration of acquisitions and the achievement of the expected benefits of acquisitions and investments; the impact of tax reform legislation including changes in tax rates and other tax-related events or transactions that could impact our effective tax rate; the execution of the business transformation plan; economic conditions worldwide including potential deflationary or inflationary conditions or economic downturn or uncertainty in regions we rely on for growth as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise; political conditions worldwide; significant fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; changes in customer and/or consumer spending levels; financial conditions of customers and suppliers; consolidations within our customer or supplier bases; fluctuations in the cost of materials, components and other input costs; the availability of raw materials and components; our ability to successfully implement facility expansions and new facility projects; our ability to increase prices, contain costs and improve productivity; changes in capital availability or cost, including interest rate fluctuations; volatility of global credit markets; cybersecurity threats that could impact our networks and reporting systems; fiscal and monetary policies and other regulations; direct or indirect consequences of acts of war or terrorism; and work stoppages due to labor disputes. For additional information on these and other risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Form 10-K and Form 10-Qs. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

AptarGroup, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Sales $ 749,329 $ 671,333 $ 2,929,340 $ 2,859,732 Cost of Sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below) 470,191 435,588 1,842,821 1,818,398 Selling, Research & Development and Administrative 128,822 108,091 500,229 454,617 Depreciation and Amortization 57,886 49,978 220,300 194,552 Restructuring Initiatives 10,907 3,186 26,492 20,472 Operating Income 81,523 74,490 339,498 371,693 Other Income/(Expense): Interest Expense (7,271 ) (8,621 ) (33,244 ) (35,489 ) Interest Income 359 436 958 4,174 Equity in Results of Affiliates (60 ) (17 ) (1,443 ) 135 Miscellaneous, net (1,239 ) 1,408 (4,614 ) 1,556 Income before Income Taxes 73,312 67,696 301,155 342,069 Provision for Income Taxes 20,067 19,158 87,065 99,842 Net Income $ 53,245 $ 48,538 $ 214,090 $ 242,227 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests (13 ) (5 ) (50 ) (25 ) Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc. $ 53,232 $ 48,533 $ 214,040 $ 242,202 Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc. per Common Share: Basic $ 0.82 $ 0.76 $ 3.32 $ 3.81 Diluted $ 0.79 $ 0.73 $ 3.21 $ 3.66 Average Numbers of Shares Outstanding: Basic 64,833 63,835 64,418 63,574 Diluted 67,265 66,192 66,657 66,150

AptarGroup, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued) ($ In Thousands) Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Cash and Equivalents $ 300,137 $ 241,970 Short-term Investments 243 - Total Cash and Equivalents, and Short-term Investments 300,380 241,970 Accounts and Notes Receivable, Net 566,623 558,428 Inventories 379,379 375,795 Prepaid and Other Current Assets 122,613 115,048 Total Current Assets 1,368,995 1,291,241 Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 1,198,748 1,087,678 Goodwill 898,521 763,461 Other Assets 523,789 419,739 Total Assets $ 3,990,053 $ 3,562,119 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Short-Term Obligations $ 117,866 $ 110,247 Accounts Payable, Accrued and Other Liabilities 662,463 573,028 Total Current Liabilities 780,329 683,275 Long-Term Obligations 1,054,998 1,085,453 Deferred Liabilities and Other 303,941 221,139 Total Liabilities 2,139,268 1,989,867 AptarGroup, Inc. Stockholders' Equity 1,850,389 1,571,916 Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries 396 336 Total Equity 1,850,785 1,572,252 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 3,990,053 $ 3,562,119

AptarGroup, Inc. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited) ($ In Thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Consolidated Pharma Beauty +

Home Food +

Beverage Corporate &

Other Net Interest Net Sales $ 749,329 311,566 336,574 101,189 - - Reported net income $ 53,245 Reported income taxes 20,067 Reported income before income taxes 73,312 83,888 1,535 6,959 (12,158 ) (6,912 ) Adjustments: Restructuring initiatives 10,907 62 9,089 1,756 - Adjusted earnings before income taxes 84,219 83,950 10,624 8,715 (12,158 ) (6,912 ) Interest expense 7,271 7,271 Interest income (359 ) (359 ) Adjusted earnings before net interest and taxes (Adjusted EBIT) 91,131 83,950 10,624 8,715 (12,158 ) - Depreciation and amortization 57,886 19,642 25,721 9,737 2,786 - Adjusted earnings before net interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) $ 149,017 $ 103,592 $ 36,345 $ 18,452 $ (9,372 ) $ - Adjusted EBITDA margins (Adjusted EBITDA / Reported Net Sales) 19.9 % 33.2 % 10.8 % 18.2 % Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Consolidated Pharma Beauty +

Home Food +

Beverage Corporate &

Other Net Interest Net Sales $ 671,333 267,160 314,793 89,380 - - Reported net income $ 48,538 Reported income taxes 19,158 Reported income before income taxes 67,696 73,796 13,874 2,601 (14,390 ) (8,185 ) Adjustments: Restructuring initiatives 3,186 251 2,813 (435 ) 557 Transaction costs related to acquisitions 2,160 1,785 375 Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions and investments 333 333 Adjusted earnings before income taxes 73,375 76,165 17,062 2,166 (13,833 ) (8,185 ) Interest expense 8,621 8,621 Interest income (436 ) (436 ) Adjusted earnings before net interest and taxes (Adjusted EBIT) 81,560 76,165 17,062 2,166 (13,833 ) - Depreciation and amortization 49,978 16,967 20,677 9,579 2,755 - Purchase accounting adjustments included in Depreciation and amortization above (333 ) (333 ) Adjusted earnings before net interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) $ 131,205 $ 92,799 $ 37,739 $ 11,745 $ (11,078 ) $ - Adjusted EBITDA margins (Adjusted EBITDA / Reported Net Sales) 19.5 % 34.7 % 12.0 % 13.1 %

AptarGroup, Inc. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited) ($ In Thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2020 Consolidated Pharma Beauty +

Home Food +

Beverage Corporate &

Other Net

Interest Net Sales $ 2,929,340 1,225,779 1,298,151 405,410 - - Reported net income $ 214,090 Reported income taxes 87,065 Reported income before income taxes 301,155 351,411 3,832 32,324 (54,126 ) (32,286 ) Adjustments: Restructuring initiatives 26,492 220 24,464 1,903 (95 ) Transaction costs related to acquisitions 4,812 210 4,602 Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions and investments 4,642 1,421 3,221 Adjusted earnings before income taxes 337,101 353,262 36,119 34,227 (54,221 ) (32,286 ) Interest expense 33,244 33,244 Interest income (958 ) (958 ) Adjusted earnings before net interest and taxes (Adjusted EBIT) 369,387 353,262 36,119 34,227 (54,221 ) - Depreciation and amortization 220,300 75,874 95,880 37,768 10,778 - Purchase accounting adjustments included in Depreciation and amortization above (3,367 ) (667 ) (2,700 ) Adjusted earnings before net interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) $ 586,320 $ 428,469 $ 129,299 $ 71,995 $ (43,443 ) $ - Adjusted EBITDA margins (Adjusted EBITDA / Reported Net Sales) 20.0 % 35.0 % 10.0 % 17.8 % Year Ended December 31, 2019 Consolidated Pharma Beauty +

Home Food +

Beverage Corporate &

Other Net

Interest Net Sales $ 2,859,732 1,091,051 1,352,714 415,967 - - Reported net income $ 242,227 Reported income taxes 99,842 Reported income before income taxes 342,069 317,897 80,281 31,835 (56,629 ) (31,315 ) Adjustments: Restructuring initiatives 20,472 632 17,682 391 1,767 Transaction costs related to acquisitions 3,927 3,364 409 154 Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions and investments 1,202 1,202 Adjusted earnings before income taxes 367,670 323,095 98,372 32,380 (54,862 ) (31,315 ) Interest expense 35,489 35,489 Interest income (4,174 ) (4,174 ) Adjusted earnings before net interest and taxes (Adjusted EBIT) 398,985 323,095 98,372 32,380 (54,862 ) - Depreciation and amortization 194,552 65,590 82,778 35,728 10,456 - Purchase accounting adjustments included in Depreciation and amortization above (1,202 ) (1,202 ) Adjusted earnings before net interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) $ 592,335 $ 387,483 $ 181,150 $ 68,108 $ (44,406 ) $ - Adjusted EBITDA margins (Adjusted EBITDA / Reported Net Sales) 20.7 % 35.5 % 13.4 % 16.4 %

AptarGroup, Inc. Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Income before Income Taxes $ 73,312 $ 67,696 $ 301,155 $ 342,069 Adjustments: Restructuring initiatives 10,907 3,186 26,492 20,472 Transaction costs related to acquisitions - 2,160 4,812 3,927 Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions and investments - 333 4,642 1,202 Foreign currency effects (1) 5,115 5,417 Adjusted Earnings before Income Taxes $ 84,219 $ 78,490 $ 337,101 $ 373,087 Provision for Income Taxes $ 20,067 $ 19,158 $ 87,065 $ 99,842 Adjustments: Restructuring initiatives 2,206 895 5,508 5,753 Transaction costs related to acquisitions - 379 713 505 Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions and investments - 53 1,026 218 Foreign currency effects (1) 1,448 1,581 Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes $ 22,273 $ 21,933 $ 94,312 $ 107,899 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests $ (13 ) $ (5 ) $ (50 ) $ (25 ) Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc. $ 53,232 $ 48,533 $ 214,040 $ 242,202 Adjustments: Restructuring initiatives 8,701 2,291 20,984 14,719 Transaction costs related to acquisitions - 1,781 4,099 3,422 Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions and investments - 280 3,616 984 Foreign currency effects (1) 3,667 3,836 Adjusted Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc. $ 61,933 $ 56,552 $ 242,739 $ 265,163 Average Number of Diluted Shares Outstanding 67,265 66,192 66,657 66,150 Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc. Per Diluted Share $ 0.79 $ 0.73 $ 3.21 $ 3.66 Adjustments: Restructuring initiatives 0.13 0.03 0.32 0.22 Transaction costs related to acquisitions - 0.03 0.06 0.05 Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions and investments - 0.01 0.05 0.02 Foreign currency effects (1) 0.05 0.06 Adjusted Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc. Per Diluted Share $ 0.92 $ 0.85 $ 3.64 $ 4.01 (1) Foreign currency effects are approximations of the adjustment necessary to state the prior year earnings and earnings per share using current period foreign currency exchange rates.

AptarGroup, Inc. Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Net Cash Provided by Operations (Unaudited) (In Thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Cash Provided by Operations $ 188,726 $ 134,076 $ 570,153 $ 514,457 Less: Capital Expenditures $ 72,589 $ 55,435 $ 245,954 $ 242,276 Free Cash Flow $ 116,137 $ 78,641 $ 324,199 $ 272,181

AptarGroup, Inc. Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Three Months Ended March 31, Expected 2021 2020 Income before Income Taxes $ 78,036 Adjustments: Restructuring initiatives 4,839 Transaction costs related to acquisitions 1,384 Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions and investments 1,390 Foreign currency effects (1) 6,314 Adjusted Earnings before Income Taxes $ 91,963 Provision for Income Taxes $ 22,786 Adjustments: Restructuring initiatives 1,200 Transaction costs related to acquisitions 208 Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions and investments 299 Foreign currency effects (1) 1,843 Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes $ 26,336 Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests $ 3 Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc. $ 55,253 Adjustments: Restructuring initiatives 3,639 Transaction costs related to acquisitions 1,176 Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions and investments 1,091 Foreign currency effects (1) 4,471 Adjusted Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc. $ 65,630 Average Number of Diluted Shares Outstanding 66,111 Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc. Per Diluted Share (2) $ 0.84 Adjustments: Restructuring initiatives 0.05 Transaction costs related to acquisitions 0.02 Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions and investments 0.02 Foreign currency effects (1) 0.06 Adjusted Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc. Per Diluted Share (2) $0.86 - $0.94 $ 0.99 (1) Foreign currency effects are approximations of the adjustment necessary to state the prior year earnings per share using foreign currency exchange rates as of January 31, 2021. (2) AptarGroup’s expected earnings per share range for the first quarter of 2021 is based on an effective tax rate range of 28% to 30%. This tax rate range compares to our first quarter of 2020 effective tax rate of 29% on both reported and adjusted earnings per share.

