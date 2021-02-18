 

Jerome Letter Joins Corner Ventures and Corner Growth Acquisition Corp.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.02.2021, 23:08  |  33   |   |   

Corner Ventures and Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: COOLU) (“Corner Growth” and, together with Corner Ventures, “Corner”) today announced the appointment of Jerome (“Jerry”) Letter as Partner, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Corner Ventures, and Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Corner Growth. David Kutcher, the current Chief Financial Officer of Corner Growth, will become the Chief Investment Officer for Corner Growth.

“Jerry comes to Corner with over 20 years’ experience as an operator and an investor and brings a strong network and wealth of experience in corporate finance and operations as both a private company investment professional and a technology company executive,” said Marvin Tien, Co-Founder & General Partner of Corner Ventures, and Co-Chairman & CEO of Corner Growth. “His strong capabilities in corporate development, mergers & acquisitions, and as a board member is an invaluable asset to both our venture capital and SPAC platforms.”

“I’m excited to be joining Corner to help drive the firm’s proven venture capital success and recent SPAC effort,” said Mr. Letter. “The Corner team’s stellar reputation in Silicon Valley as investors and operators is compelling not only to me as a partner of the firm, but also to the Venture Capitalists and entrepreneurs who select Corner as their partner of choice for accelerating growth as they progress through their company’s lifecycle.”

Prior to joining Corner, Mr. Letter was Director of Operations and Finance at Airbnb and Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operations Officer of Airbnb’s luxury business unit, where he was responsible for home supply and quality, service product design, guest experience/hospitality, strategy, finance, and business operations. Previously, he served as Partner, Chief Financial Officer and an Investment Professional at InterMedia Partners, L.P., where he led the execution of multiple buy-side transactions, served on the boards of directors of portfolio companies and managed the successful sale processes for several portfolio companies. Prior to that, he was a co-founding executive and held senior-level management roles at Yankees Entertainment & Sports Network (YES Network), the regional sports network home of the New York Yankees and before that, he held senior finance positions at Exodus Communications, Inc. and GlobalCenter Inc. in the Silicon Valley. He began his career at Arthur Andersen.

Mr. Letter received his Master of Business Administration from Columbia University’s Business School and a Bachelor of Science from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business. He is also a Certified Public Accountant.

About Corner Ventures

Corner Ventures invests in the next generation of iconic technology companies. Since our founding in 2004 as DAG Ventures, we’ve partnered with top-tier early-stage venture firms and entrepreneurs to create exceptional outcomes. In 2018, DAG Ventures was rebranded Corner Ventures as the firm’s next chapter to continue building upon our legacy as a trusted partner and resource to founders, seed and Series A investors, and world-class innovators by providing unique insights, strategic growth capital, and access to global investors and commercial networks. From our offices in Palo Alto, New York, Tel Aviv and Tokyo, we work closely with our partners, portfolio companies and their respective founders to help navigate the transition from promising start-up to category-defining leader. We have invested in over 180 companies, with over 145 exits, including 30 IPOs. (www.cornerventures.com)

About Corner Growth Acquisition Corp.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: COOLU) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) focused on partnering with a high growth technology company. Corner Growth’s mission is to deliver value to its investors by providing a compelling alternative to a traditional public offering. The company is uniquely positioned to deliver on its value-add approach given its management team’s history, experience, relationships, leadership and track record in identifying and investing in disruptive technology companies across all technology verticals.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jerome Letter Joins Corner Ventures and Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. Corner Ventures and Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: COOLU) (“Corner Growth” and, together with Corner Ventures, “Corner”) today announced the appointment of Jerome (“Jerry”) Letter as Partner, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors with Losses over $100K to ...
Newmont Delivers Record Full-Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Genomic Vision: Financial Information for the Fourth Quarter of 2020
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of EHang ...
JetBlue Launches First Phase of Codeshare with American Airlines, Adding New Routes and ...
Fiverr Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
CrowdStrike to Acquire Humio and Deliver the Industry’s Most Advanced Data Platform for ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update