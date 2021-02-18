 

COIN Hodl Announces Agreement to Sell Del Carmen Royalty and Provides Update on Reverse Takeover

18.02.2021, 23:00   

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COIN Hodl Inc. (TSXV: COIN) (“COIN”) is pleased to announce it has entered into a binding agreement with a royalty company pursuant to which COIN will sell its royalty interest (the “Royalty”) on certain mining concessions located in the Province of San Juan, Argentina (the “Del Carmen Project”), for cash consideration of C$1,600,000.

The Royalty is a 0.5% net smelter returns royalty in respect of products mined from the Del Carmen Project which was granted to COIN under a royalty agreement with Minera Del Carmen S.A., dated April 6, 2015.

The sale of the Royalty remains subject to satisfaction of customary conditions, approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) and execution of standard transaction documentation.

No finder’s fees are payable in connection with the sale of the Royalty.

Update on Proposed Reverse Takeover

Further to its news release of January 25, 2021, COIN and Tokens.com Inc. (“Tokens”) have entered into a letter of intent (the “LOI”) whereby COIN has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of Tokens in exchange for securities of COIN (the “Transaction”). The Transaction will result in the reverse takeover of COIN by Tokens, as contemplated under the policies of the Exchange.

Under the terms of the LOI, COIN agreed to make commercial best efforts to complete the sale of the Royalty on reasonable and customary terms prior to closing of the Transaction, with the net proceeds to be distributed to COIN shareholders prior to the closing of the Transaction, subject to COIN shareholders’ approval.

COIN and Tokens are currently conducting due diligence and finalizing terms of a definitive agreement to supersede the LOI.

On February 2, 2021, Tokens and COIN announced that Tokens had entered into an agreement with a syndicate of agents to complete a brokered private placement financing (the “Offering”) of subscription receipts of Tokens (the “Subscription Receipts”). The Offering is expected to raise gross proceeds of approximately $20.0 million. The Offering is ongoing and further updates will be provided by COIN and Tokens in due course.

For more information related to the Transaction and Offering please refer to the press releases of COIN dated January 25, 2021 and February 2, 2021.

Trading in COIN Common Shares

Trading in common shares of COIN on the Exchange has been halted in compliance with the policies of the Exchange in connection with this announcement. Trading in common shares of COIN will remain halted pending the review of the proposed Transaction by the Exchange and satisfaction of the conditions of the Exchange for resumption of trading. It is likely that trading in common shares of COIN will not resume prior to closing of the Transaction.

