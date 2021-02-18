Halliburton Declares Dividend and Announces Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) announced today that its board of directors has declared a 2021 first quarter dividend of four and one-half cents ($0.045) a share on the Company’s common stock payable on March 24, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 3, 2021.

The Company’s annual meeting of shareholders will take place on May 19, 2021. The record date for determination of shareholders entitled to vote at the meeting is March 22, 2021.