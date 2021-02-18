Qurate Retail, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on 8.0% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
Qurate Retail, Inc. (Nasdaq: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) today announced that an authorized committee of its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.00 per share of 8.0% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Preferred Stock”), payable in cash on March 15, 2021 to stockholders of record of the Preferred Stock at the close of business on March 1, 2021.
About Qurate Retail, Inc.
Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in a broad range of digital commerce businesses. Qurate Retail, Inc.’s businesses and assets consist of QVC (and its subsidiaries, including HSN), Zulily and the Cornerstone Brands (collectively, the Qurate Retail Group) as well as various green energy and other investments.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210218006084/en/
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare