Qurate Retail, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on 8.0% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

Qurate Retail, Inc. (Nasdaq: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) today announced that an authorized committee of its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.00 per share of 8.0% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Preferred Stock”), payable in cash on March 15, 2021 to stockholders of record of the Preferred Stock at the close of business on March 1, 2021.

About Qurate Retail, Inc.