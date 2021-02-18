Magnetic North Acquisition Corp. Provides Update on Recent Corporate Activities

CALGARY, Alberta and TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnetic North Acquisition Corp. (TSXV: MNC; MNC.PR.A) (“ Magnetic North ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to provide an update with respect to corporate activities and growth of CXTL Recycling (Canada) Corp. (“CXTL”).

CXTL is Magnetic North’s 50/50 investment into a patent-pending, nano-chemical process utilizing ultra-high frequencies to depolymerize and break down plastics and other specific materials. CXTL’s facility has been shut down as per the Alberta government mandated COVID-19 restrictions, however work has been ongoing with respect to long-term supply agreements for feedstock in the form of plastics and e-waste. Discussions are near completion and shareholders will be advised once operational agreements are finalized.

In anticipation of these agreements, delivery of commercial machinery for the processing of plastics has been scheduled. Scale up of operations is expected late in the second quarter of 2021 with initial operations commencing early in the third quarter. Additional technologies and opportunities are being evaluated to further enhance CXTL’s operations.

Andrew Osis, Co-CEO Magnetic North commented, “COVID-19 has provided many challenges and opportunities for Magnetic North and our investee companies while working from home. The mandatory non-essential shut-down of CXTL’s facility has provided opportunity for staff to negotiate long-term supply contracts and schedule construction of recycling machines in order to scale up operations. We look forward to CXTL commencing its operations as soon as possible in order to deliver revenue growth and positive cash flow for the benefit of our shareholders.”

About Magnetic North Acquisition Corp.

Magnetic North invests and manages businesses on behalf of its shareholders and believes that capital alone does not always lead to success. With offices in Calgary and Toronto, our experienced management team applies its considerable management, operations and capital markets expertise to ensure its investee companies are as successful as possible for shareholders. Magnetic North common shares and preferred shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the stock symbol MNC and MNC.PR.A, respectively. For more information about Magnetic North, visit its website at www.magneticnac.com. Magnetic North’s securities filings can also be accessed at www.sedar.com.