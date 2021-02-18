 

Magnetic North Acquisition Corp. Provides Update on Recent Corporate Activities

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.02.2021, 23:30  |  52   |   |   

**Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or release publication, distribution or dissemination, directly or indirectly, in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities Laws**

CALGARY, Alberta and TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnetic North Acquisition Corp. (TSXV: MNC; MNC.PR.A) (“Magnetic North” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update with respect to corporate activities and growth of CXTL Recycling (Canada) Corp. (“CXTL”).

CXTL is Magnetic North’s 50/50 investment into a patent-pending, nano-chemical process utilizing ultra-high frequencies to depolymerize and break down plastics and other specific materials. CXTL’s facility has been shut down as per the Alberta government mandated COVID-19 restrictions, however work has been ongoing with respect to long-term supply agreements for feedstock in the form of plastics and e-waste. Discussions are near completion and shareholders will be advised once operational agreements are finalized.

In anticipation of these agreements, delivery of commercial machinery for the processing of plastics has been scheduled. Scale up of operations is expected late in the second quarter of 2021 with initial operations commencing early in the third quarter. Additional technologies and opportunities are being evaluated to further enhance CXTL’s operations.

Andrew Osis, Co-CEO Magnetic North commented, “COVID-19 has provided many challenges and opportunities for Magnetic North and our investee companies while working from home. The mandatory non-essential shut-down of CXTL’s facility has provided opportunity for staff to negotiate long-term supply contracts and schedule construction of recycling machines in order to scale up operations. We look forward to CXTL commencing its operations as soon as possible in order to deliver revenue growth and positive cash flow for the benefit of our shareholders.”

About Magnetic North Acquisition Corp.

Magnetic North invests and manages businesses on behalf of its shareholders and believes that capital alone does not always lead to success. With offices in Calgary and Toronto, our experienced management team applies its considerable management, operations and capital markets expertise to ensure its investee companies are as successful as possible for shareholders. Magnetic North common shares and preferred shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the stock symbol MNC and MNC.PR.A, respectively. For more information about Magnetic North, visit its website at www.magneticnac.com. Magnetic North’s securities filings can also be accessed at www.sedar.com.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Magnetic North Acquisition Corp. Provides Update on Recent Corporate Activities **Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or release publication, distribution or dissemination, directly or indirectly, in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
EHang Provides Updates on Major Production Facility and Announces Onsite Investors Day
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 7.20 m at 64.88 g/t AuEq
Bitfarms Operating Hashrate to Grow 35% to Over 1.3 EH/s with the Delivery of 4,500 Miners From ...
Resources Grow as Barrick’s Focus on Geology Delivers Dividends
Barrick Proposes Return of Capital Distribution and Declares Dividend
Auxly Announces Strategic Expansion into Cannabis 1.0
Cameco Pleased as Supreme Court Dismisses CRA Leave to Appeal
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Kenneth Brooks Davidson as Director of U.S. Operations, Oil and Gas & ...
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Denali Therapeutics Reports Positive Three-Month Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
New Positive Phase 1/2 Interim Data Presented at WORLDSymposium Shows Neurocognitive Development of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin