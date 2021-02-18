Mr. Cooper Group Inc. to Present at the Credit Suisse Virtual Financial Services Forum

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) announced today that Jay Bray, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Marshall, Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to speak at the Credit Suisse Virtual Financial Services Forum on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 12:10 P.M. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the fireside chat and materials used during investor meetings will be available under the investor section on Mr. Cooper Group’s website, www.mrcoopergroup.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the event and will be available through March 10, 2021.