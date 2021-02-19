 

MCNEX, Korea’s Most Reputed ADAS & Autonomous Vehicle Camera Maker Showcases New Solutions at CES 2021

19.02.2021   

MCNEX is a camera and total image solution company that has six business divisions: Smartphone Camera, Automotive Camera, Biometrics, Actuator, IoT Business, and AR/VR/MR.

As the era of autonomous driving emerges, the automotive camera technology of MCNEX is more relevant than ever. The company specializes in manufacturing the camera module for ADAS & autonomous vehicles.

Background

With more than 65% of its employees being engineers dedicated to R&D, MCNEX has 16 years of record in development and manufacturing of cameras for automotive applications. The company now has the highest market share in the automotive camera industry in South Korea. MCNEX is also the sole supplier of ADAS application to ‘GENESIS’, a premium brand of Hyundai Motor.

CES 2021 Showcase Solutions

During CES 2021, MCNEX has showcased three autonomous driving related solutions. The unveiled Tri-Focal camera sensing system, similar to that of Tesla’s technology, is a core autonomous driving component that utilizes three cameras with 30/60/120 degree field of views that enhance the object recognition accuracy at the range of 10-150 meters.

The forward-facing prism type dual sensing ADAS camera, which was co-developed with Corephotonics, is a solution that brings the fully autonomous driving experience closer by improving the driving at road curves and intersections.

And the unveiled in-cabin camera system will play a major role in protecting driver & passenger, and improving both the convenience and security through the implementation of mirrorless camera, smartroom camera, fingerprint recognition smart-key, iris recognition camera and facial recognition camera.

Company Growth and Focus

After its establishment in 2004, MCNEX has had an average annual growth rate of 36% over the past 17 years, and it has generated USD 1.3 billion in revenues in 2020.

MCNEX has increased its focus on the ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) criteria management. The main manufacturing plant of MCNEX located in Ninh Binh, Vietnam contributes to 34% of the city’s GDP. The company aims to promote mutual growth with the community. Moreover, wastewater disposal and recycling system and electricity management system are installed in the factory in order to proactively manage and save energy. MCNEX also plans to install solar panel system as a part of the corporate social responsibility.



Wertpapier


