 

Lundin Mining Announces Changes to the Board of Directors

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Karen Poniachik and Mr. Jack Lundin to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") effective today. The Company also announces that Mr. John Craig has advised that he will be retiring and will not stand for re-election as a director at the 2021 Annual Meeting.

"On behalf of the Board, and personally, I would like thank John for his years of indispensable insight and many contributions to Lundin Mining," said Mr. Lukas Lundin, Chairman of Lundin Mining. "John is an astute strategist who has been a strong contributor on our board and a trusted advisor to our CEOs.  He has had an integral role in helping guide Lundin Mining to become the successful company it is today."

"We are excited to welcome Karen and Jack to the Lundin Mining team," commented Ms. Marie Inkster, President, CEO and director. Ms. Catherine Stefan, Chair of the Board's Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee, added, "Karen's extensive knowledge in public policy, governance and experience in Chile and Latin America provides a most valuable addition. Jack's experience in mine development as well as recognized legacy and years of natural resource technical and economic expertise makes for an ideal addition to our Board".

Ms. Poniachik brings extensive knowledge and experience on variety of corporate governance topics, including ESG, how climate change should be addressed by boards, and ethics and compliance. She is currently the Director of Columbia University's Global Centers, Santiago, an ESG Lecturer for Thomson Reuters Latam and a member of the Advisory Boards of Microsoft #Transforma Chile and Chilemujeres. Previously, Ms. Poniachik served as Chile's Minister of Mining from 2006 to 2008, during which time she chaired the boards of directors of state-owned companies Codelco, Enap and Enami. She was Chile's Special Envoy to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in charge of the country's accession process to the organization completed in 2010. Currently she is a member of the board of directors of Chilean companies Jetsmart Airlines and Interchile ISA and is part of the advisory board of the Chilean-American Chamber of Commerce, AmCham Chile, where she served as chair of the Corporate Governance, Ethics & Compliance Committee for the last two years.

