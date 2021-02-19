 

Lundin Mining Confirms 50% Increase in Cash Dividend

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of CAD$0.06 per share, payable on April 14, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 26, 2021.  This is a 50% increase compared to the CAD$0.04 per share quarterly dividend paid on December 16, 2020. This dividend qualifies as an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes. The declaration, timing, amount and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors.

Dividends on shares traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") will be paid in Canadian Dollars ("CAD") on April 14, 2021.

Dividends on shares traded on Nasdaq Stockholm will be paid in Swedish kronor ("SEK") in accordance with Euroclear principles on April 15, 2021.  To execute the payment of the dividend, a temporary administrative cross-border transfer closure will be applied by Euroclear from March 25, 2021 up to and including March 26, 2021 during which period shares of the Company cannot be transferred between TSX and Nasdaq Stockholm.

Notice to all Non-Canadian Resident Shareholders

In 2012, the Canada Revenue Agency ("CRA") changed how the tax withholding rate applied to dividend payments made to non-residents is determined. The CRA now requires a certification of residency from each shareholder so that the preferred tax treaty rate can be applied where applicable to person's resident in countries which have a tax treaty with Canada.

Shares traded on Toronto Stock Exchange

Form NR301 will be mailed to any new Registered non-resident shareholders as at the dividend record date March 26, 2021, by Computershare Investor Services Inc. ("Computershare"). In order to receive the preferred treaty rate, you must complete and mail back the form as soon as possible. Failure to supply a completed NR301 form will result in Computershare withholding the statutory 25% withholding tax rate on any payments to Registered non-resident shareholders. You can also download the form at https://cda.computershare.com/Content/4f677775-5e6c-4e64-a695-a5785771fec3. Instructions on how to correctly complete the NR301 are on the back of the form. Shareholders who hold their shares through a broker should contact their broker directly. They do not need to return a form to Computershare. If you have already completed Form NR301, you do not need to complete a new form.

