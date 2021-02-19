Teladoc Health is Providing Free Virtual Health Care Services to those Impacted by Winter Storms in Oklahoma and Texas

Residents and those displaced can call 855-225-5032 to access treatment for non-emergency illnesses

PURCHASE, NY, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health , Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, is providing free, 24/7 general medical telehealth visits to Oklahoma and Texas residents, first responders and others directly impacted by winter storms. Individuals who have been displaced or cannot access medical care as a result of the winter weather can seek treatment from a board-certified, state licensed physician for any non-emergency illness by calling Teladoc directly at 855-225-5032.



“Communities in Oklahoma and Texas are simultaneously challenged by widespread electricity and heat loss due to winter storms and an active pandemic. By enabling greater access to virtual care, we can help keep the health of those in need front and center,” said Dr. Lewis Levy, FACP, chief medical officer, medical policy and quality, Teladoc Health. “While all aspects of life are being disrupted during these challenging times, virtual care is a proven solution that supports community health by making it easier to access important care and treatment.”