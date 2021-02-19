 

Teladoc Health is Providing Free Virtual Health Care Services to those Impacted by Winter Storms in Oklahoma and Texas

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.02.2021, 02:33  |  46   |   |   

Residents and those displaced can call 855-225-5032 to access treatment for non-emergency illnesses

PURCHASE, NY, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, is providing free, 24/7 general medical telehealth visits to Oklahoma and Texas residents, first responders and others directly impacted by winter storms. Individuals who have been displaced or cannot access medical care as a result of the winter weather can seek treatment from a board-certified, state licensed physician for any non-emergency illness by calling Teladoc directly at 855-225-5032.

“Communities in Oklahoma and Texas are simultaneously challenged by widespread electricity and heat loss due to winter storms and an active pandemic. By enabling greater access to virtual care, we can help keep the health of those in need front and center,” said Dr. Lewis Levy, FACP, chief medical officer, medical policy and quality, Teladoc Health. “While all aspects of life are being disrupted during these challenging times, virtual care is a proven solution that supports community health by making it easier to access important care and treatment.”

Among those adult and pediatric conditions that can be effectively diagnosed and treated as part of Teladoc’s general medical no-cost offering are common conditions such as sinus problems, respiratory infections, allergies, cold and flu symptoms, and many other non-emergency illnesses. Individuals seeking physician-authorization for prescription refills of non-narcotic drugs can also get assistance. Those who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 or believe they have symptoms can be screened and triaged for care as needed. For emergencies, patients should call 911.

For more information, visit https://www.teladoc.com/disaster-hotline/

About Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Ranked best in KLAS for Virtual Care Platforms in 2020, Teladoc Health leverages more than a decade of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

Teladoc Health Media Contact:

Jake Mazanke
630-640-5253
pr@teladochealth.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Teladoc Health is Providing Free Virtual Health Care Services to those Impacted by Winter Storms in Oklahoma and Texas Residents and those displaced can call 855-225-5032 to access treatment for non-emergency illnessesPURCHASE, NY, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, is providing free, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
EHang Provides Updates on Major Production Facility and Announces Onsite Investors Day
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 7.20 m at 64.88 g/t AuEq
Bitfarms Operating Hashrate to Grow 35% to Over 1.3 EH/s with the Delivery of 4,500 Miners From ...
Resources Grow as Barrick’s Focus on Geology Delivers Dividends
Barrick Proposes Return of Capital Distribution and Declares Dividend
Auxly Announces Strategic Expansion into Cannabis 1.0
Cameco Pleased as Supreme Court Dismisses CRA Leave to Appeal
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Kenneth Brooks Davidson as Director of U.S. Operations, Oil and Gas & ...
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Denali Therapeutics Reports Positive Three-Month Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
New Positive Phase 1/2 Interim Data Presented at WORLDSymposium Shows Neurocognitive Development of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
GEWINN-CHANCE sofort nutzen..: KURSE GEHEN DURCH DIE DECKE! 2021 ist das Jahr der Psychedelika-Aktien! Nächster Milliarden-Konzern entsteht!
17.02.21
Ist Facebook jetzt auf Apples oder Teladoc Health’ Spuren unterwegs?
17.02.21
Du hast 1.000 Euro? Ich glaube, diese Aktie könnte sich in 10 Jahren ver-10-fachen
16.02.21
5 Aktien, die ihren Wert im Bullenmarkt verdoppeln können
14.02.21
Vergiss AMC und GameStop: Diese 5 Aktien starten richtig durch
13.02.21
Auf Teladoc Health’ Erfolgsspuren: 2 Aktien, die das möglich machen!
12.02.21
Teladoc Health: 3 Dinge, die jetzt noch schiefgehen können!
10.02.21
Teladoc Health to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
09.02.21
3 Aktien, die stärker werden, je länger der Lockdown anhält!
06.02.21
2 Corona-Profiteure mit mächtig „room to run“

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
07.02.21
54
Teladoc Kursrückgang
17.01.21
2
4 todsichere Aktien für den Biden-Bullenmarkt