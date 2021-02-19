DGAP-News: Allianz SE / Key word(s): Annual Results/Quarter Results Allianz SE: Allianz delivers a strong finish to 2020 19.02.2021 / 06:59 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Total revenues decreased by 1.3 percent to 140 billion euros in 2020

- 2020 operating profit of 10.8 billion euros incl. negative COVID-19 impact of 1.3 billion euros

- 2020 net income attributable to shareholders down 14.0 percent to 6.8 billion euros

- Strong Solvency II capitalization ratio of 207 percent[1] at the end of 2020

- Board of Management proposes a dividend at prior-year level, 9.60 euros per share

- 4Q 2020 total revenues stable year-on-year, 4Q 2020 operating profit up 8.2 percent; 4Q 2020 net income attributable to shareholders down 2.2 percent

- 2021 operating profit target of 12.0 billion euros, plus or minus 1 billion euros

Management Summary: Resilient performance in an unprecedented year



In the face of an extremely challenging environment in 2020, Allianz demonstrated resilience to an unprecedented health crisis and prolonged low interest rates. The financial performance in the fiscal year 2020 has been remarkably robust across all business segments, though the COVID-19 pandemic left its mark on the financial results, especially in the Property-Casualty commercial lines. Despite these major global challenges, Allianz completed its fiscal year with a strong fourth quarter.

Internal revenue growth, which adjusts for currency and consolidation effects, amounted to -1.8 percent in 2020, mostly driven by our Life/Health business segment. Total revenues declined 1.3 percent to 140.5 (2019: 142.4) billion euros and operating profit decreased 9.3 percent to 10.8 (11.9) billion euros, mostly due to the adverse impacts from COVID-19 amounting to approximately 1.3 billion euros. In our Property-Casualty business segment, operating profit fell due to COVID-19-related losses, lower run-off and a lower operating investment result. In our Life/Health business segment, operating profit decreased but still remained on a strong level supported by a resilient investment margin. The decline was mainly due to a positive prior-year impact in the United States and the disposal of Allianz Popular S.L. in Spain. Our Asset Management business segment, on the other hand, registered operating profit growth from higher average AuM and continued cautious cost management. Net income attributable to shareholders decreased 14.0 percent to 6.8 (7.9) billion euros due to the lower operating profit and non-operating result.

Basic Earnings per Share (EPS) decreased 12.8 percent to 16.48 (18.90) euros in 2020. Return on Equity (RoE) amounted to 11.4 percent (13.6 percent). The Solvency II capitalization ratio was at 207 percent at the end of 2020, compared to 212 percent at the end of 2019.[2] The Board of Management will propose a dividend at prior-year level, 9.60 euros per share for 2020.



Aside from the financial results, the key indicator for the quality of our organization is the feedback we receive from our clients. 79 percent of our operating entities worldwide achieved a Net Promoter Score (NPSTM) above market average compared to 70 percent in the previous year, which is an all-time high. The Inclusive Meritocracy Index (IMIX), which measures leadership and performance culture, was at 78 percent in 2020, an improvement of 5 percentage points compared to 2019. These results prove that the Allianz strategy "Simplicity wins" is spot on - also, and especially in times of crisis.

"I am grateful for the trust and confidence that our stakeholders placed in Allianz during the challenging year 2020," said Oliver Bäte, Chief Executive Officer of Allianz SE. "Our resilient results prove that we continued to deliver value and security to our customers, thanks to our highly engaged workforce and state-of-the-art operations. We are hence in a good position to deliver on our 2021 ambition."

In the fourth quarter of 2020, total revenues were stable compared to the previous year. Operating profit increased by 8.2 percent to a strong 3.0 (2.8) billion euros, driven by all business segments. Our Life/Health operating profit increased driven by a higher investment margin, operating profit from our Asset Management business grew due to higher AuM-driven revenues. The operating profit in our Property-Casualty business also increased. The operating profit growth was more than offset by a worsening of our non-operating result, which led to a 2.2 percent decline in the net income attributable to shareholders to 1.8 (1.9) billion euros.

"The Allianz team delivered a strong finish to a very challenging year, showing that Allianz is a reliable partner for all stakeholders", said Giulio Terzariol, Chief Financial Officer of Allianz SE. "Adjusted for adverse COVID-19 impacts, our operating profit stood above prior year's record level and shows how well diversified and healthy our underlying business performance is. Our capital position has remained strong throughout the pandemic. This is why we look towards 2021 with confidence."

Property-Casualty insurance: Operating profit impacted by COVID-19

- Total revenues rose slightly by 0.4 percent to 59.4 billion euros in 2020. Adjusted for foreign currency translation and consolidation effects, internal growth totaled -1.5 percent, mainly driven by a negative volume effect of 4.8 percent and a positive price effect of 3.8 percent. The main contributors to this decline were Allianz Partners, Euler Hermes, and Italy, whereas AGCS, Turkey, and Germany recorded positive internal growth.

- Operating profit decreased by 13.4 percent to 4.4 billion euros in 2020 compared to the previous year. The underwriting result was heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic especially in the commercial lines of business, higher claims from natural catastrophes, and a lower contribution from run-off, partly offset by a strong improvement in our expense ratio. The operating investment income also declined.

- The combined ratio rose by 0.8 percentage points to 96.3 percent in 2020.

"The Property-Casualty business segment performed in line with our mid-point target for operating profit if COVID-19 related losses were excluded," said Giulio Terzariol, Chief Financial Officer of Allianz SE. "Our disciplined underwriting and steady productivity improvements should yield substantial progress towards a 93 percent combined ratio in 2021."

In the fourth quarter of 2020, total revenues decreased to 12.7 (13.1) billion euros. Adjusted for foreign currency translation and consolidation effects, internal growth totaled -3.5 percent, driven by Allianz Partners, Italy, and Euler Hermes. Despite negative COVID-19 effects, the operating profit rose by 2.4 percent to 881 million euros compared to 2019. This was caused by a significantly higher underwriting result. All in all, the combined ratio in the fourth quarter of 2020 improved by 2.2 percentage points to 97.4 percent compared to prior year.

Life/Health insurance: Strong operating profit and healthy sales

- PVNBP[3], the present value of new business premiums, decreased to 61.5 (67.0) billion euros in 2020, impacted by COVID-19 restrictions. The largest volume decreases were seen in Germany and in the United States. The negative effects were partly offset by increased volumes in Italy.

- The new business margin (NBM) declined to 2.8 (3.2) percent due to the strong decline of interest rates. This was largely offset by product repricing and an improved business mix, with a continued shift to preferred lines of business. The value of new business (VNB) dropped to 1.7 (2.2) billion euros in 2020, driven by a combination of lower volumes and decreased margins.

- Operating profit decreased to 4.4 (4.7) billion euros in 2020. This was mainly due to the disposal of Allianz Popular in Spain as well as loss recognition and a positive prior-year impact in the United States. We recorded, however, a positive contribution from a resilient investment margin.

"We witnessed a recovery in sales and margin resilience in the Life/Health business segment at the end of 2020," said Giulio Terzariol. "I am pleased that we continue to successfully meet customer expectations by innovating and adapting our business portfolio. Our operating performance has sound foundations and I look forward to a solid 2021 performance."

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the PVNBP grew to 19.0 (18.1) billion euros due to the sales growth in Italy and France. Operating profit increased to 1.4 (1.3) billion euros predominantly due to improved investment margins in the German life business and in the United States. NBM decreased to 2.7 (2.9) percent, due to the decreased interest rates while the VNB increased to 521 (519) million euros due to higher volumes.

Asset Management: Total assets under management at all-time high

- Third-party assets under management (AuM) increased by 26 billion euros to 1,712 billion euros in 2020. This was driven by positive market effects of 96.5 billion euros and net inflows of 32.8 billion euros. Unfavorable foreign currency translation effects of 104.3 billion euros had an offsetting impact.

- Total assets under management increased to 2,389 billion euros in 2020, an all-time high.

- Operating profit increased by 5.5 percent to 2.9 (2.7) billion euros in 2020 as revenues grew - mainly driven by higher average third-party assets under management. As a result, the cost-income ratio (CIR) went down 1.1 percentage points to 61.2 percent in 2020 compared to 2019. Adjusted for foreign currency translation effects, operating profit increased by 7.3 percent.

"Strong net inflows in the Asset Management business segment are testimony to our attractive customer value proposition," said Giulio Terzariol. "The new all-time high in assets under management and strong productivity bode very well for a good start in 2021."

In the fourth quarter of 2020, operating revenues grew by 3.4 percent to 2.1 billion euros, as a result of higher AuM-driven revenues. Given this increase in operating revenues and the fact that operating expenses decreased, the cost-income ratio went down to 58.7 (62.7) percent. Operating profit rose by 14.2 percent to 857 (750) million euros. Adjusted for foreign currency translation effects, operating profit increased by 20.7 percent. Third-party assets under management increased by 42 billion euros compared to the end of the third quarter of 2020: positive market effects of 61.6 billion euros and third-party net inflows of 27.7 billion euros were partly offset by negative effects from foreign currency translation of 47.7 billion euros.

[1] Excluding the application of transitional measures for technical provisions.

[2] Including the application of transitional measures for technical provisions, the Solvency II capitalization ratio amounted to 240 percent at the end of 2020 (224 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2020).

[3] PVNBP is shown after non-controlling interests, unless otherwise stated.

Allianz Group - preliminary key figures 4th quarter and fiscal year 2020 4Q 2020 4Q 2019 Delta 12M 2020 12M 2019 Delta Total revenues EUR bn 35.6 35.5 0.3% 140.5 142.4 -1.3% - Property-Casualty1 EUR bn 12.7 13.1 -2.8% 59.4 59.2 0.4% - Life/Health EUR bn 20.9 20.5 2.0% 74.0 76.4 -3.1% - Asset Management EUR bn 2.1 2.0 3.4% 7.3 7.2 2.6% - Corporate and Other EUR bn 0.1 0.0 48.3% 0.2 0.2 2.5% - Consolidation EUR bn -0.2 -0.2 13.6% -0.6 -0.6 -3.7% Operating profit / loss EUR mn 2,975 2,751 8.2% 10,751 11,855 -9.3% - Property-Casualty EUR mn 881 861 2.4% 4,371 5,045 -13.4% - Life/Health EUR mn 1,429 1,298 10.1% 4,359 4,708 -7.4% - Asset Management EUR mn 857 750 14.2% 2,853 2,704 5.5% - Corporate and Other EUR mn -197 -158 24.8% -831 -602 38.1% - Consolidation EUR mn 4 0 n.m. -1 0 n.m. Net income EUR mn 1,901 1,954 -2.7% 7,133 8,302 -14.1% - attributable to non-controlling interests EUR mn 84 96 -12.4% 326 387 -15.8% - attributable to shareholders EUR mn 1,817 1,858 -2.2% 6,807 7,914 -14.0% Basic earnings per share EUR 4.41 4.46 -1.1% 16.48 18.90 -12.8% Diluted earnings per share EUR 4.39 4.44 -1.2% 16.32 18.83 -13.4% Dividend per share EUR - - - 9.60 9.60 0.0% Additional KPIs - Group Return on equity3, 4 % - - - 11.4% 13.6% -2.2% -p - Property-Casualty Combined ratio % 97.4% 99.6% -2.2% -p 96.3% 95.5% 0.8% -p - Life/Health New business margin % 2.7% 2.9% -0.1% -p 2.8% 3.2% -0.4% -p - Life/Health Value of new business EUR mn 521 519 0.4% 1,743 2,167 -19.6% - Asset Management Cost-income ratio % 58.7% 62.7% -3.9% -p 61.2% 62.3% -1.1% -p 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 Shareholders' equity4 EUR bn 80.8 74.0 9.2% Solvency II capitalization ratio5 % 207% 212% -5% -p Third-party assets under management EUR bn 1,712 1,686 1.5%

Please note: The figures are presented in millions of Euros, unless otherwise stated. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures. 1 Total revenues comprise gross premiums written and fee and commission income. 2 Proposal. 3 Represents the ratio of net income attributable to shareholders to the average shareholders' equity at the beginning of the period and at the end of the period. The net income attributable to shareholders is adjusted for net financial charges related to undated subordinated bonds classified as shareholders' equity. From the average shareholders' equity undated subordinated bonds classified as shareholders' equity and unrealized gains/losses on bonds net of shadow accounting are excluded. 4 Excluding non-controlling interests. 5 Risk capital figures are group diversified at 99.5% confidence level. Including the application of transitional measures for technical provisions, the Solvency II capitalization ratio is 240% as of December 31, 2020.

