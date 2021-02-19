 

NUS Business School launches new Master of Science in Human Capital Management & Analytics programme

Unique focus on human resource competencies and analytics to fill industry demand

SINGAPORE, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School has launched a new Master of Science (MSc) in Human Capital Management & Analytics (MSc HCMA) programme to meet industry demand for human resource (HR) professionals skilled in data analytics.

NUS Logo

Organisations today are leveraging technology to draw actionable business intelligence from data. For the HR function, this means using analytics to gain insights about their workforce and its capabilities. It is also critical for HR professionals to be able to identify talent with relevant skills to meet business needs, especially in an uncertain economic landscape.

"The pandemic has accelerated the technology adoption in organisations across the world. To identify and groom the best talent, the HR function is evolving to help leaders make critical evidence-based people decisions," said Associate Professor Jayanth Narayanan, Academic Director of the MSc HCMA programme. "Our programme provides a balance between building traditional HR skills with the analytical capabilities that are increasingly important. As one of the leading institutions in the world, NUS is pioneering this new programme to prepare future HR leaders by bringing together cutting-edge domain research with practical relevance to the industry."

The one-year full-time programme, targeted at young professionals with less than two years of working experience, includes modules on HR technology, HR core competencies such as compensation management and behavioural competencies such as managerial skills. With an emphasis on strategic thinking, design thinking and analytical skills, the programme trains students to make informed HR decisions from a broader perspective, bearing in mind societal and industrial trends. The programme also provides experiential learning opportunities through industry engagement and internships.  

Applications are now open for the programme that will start in January 2022 and aims to admit about 35 students for the first cohort.

Distinguished Professor Andrew Rose, Dean of NUS Business School, said, "We've always believed in the importance of people. The new MSc HCMA programme, designed in consultation with the industry, will help develop much-needed talent adept at unleashing the full potential of the workforce. With our renowned faculty, industry partnerships and vibrant student life, students will find their time at NUS Business School to be an extremely rewarding experience."

Besides the MSc HCMA programme, NUS Business School also offers pre-experience masters in Accounting, Finance, Management and Marketing Analytics & Insights. In addition, it has joint programmes with other faculties and research institutions such as the MSc in Supply Chain Management with the NUS Faculty of Engineering and the Logistics Institute - Asia Pacific at NUS, as well as the MSc in Business Analytics with the NUS School of Computing. NUS Business School is the first Asian School to join the prestigious Global Alliance in Management Education (CEMS), which is a worldwide network of business schools, as well as corporate and social partners. NUS Business School offers the highly-ranked CEMS Master's in International Management (MIM) as a double degree with the Management and Marketing Analytics & Insights programmes.

For more info, visit mschcma.nus.edu.sg or speak to the team at the upcoming info session on 24 February 2021. 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1439787/NUS_Logo.jpg  



