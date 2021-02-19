CRO leaving Swiss Steel Group after target achievement

Since joining the company on August 12, 2020, the departing CRO Josef Schultheis had been driving the transformation to turnaround on an interim basis as a full member of the Group Executive Board. With his experience, Swiss Steel Group was able to counter the drastic effects of the COVID-19 crisis more effectively and identified various additional potentials under his leadership. In particular, he was largely responsible for the negotiations on the financing concept and played a key role in driving forward its implementation. In view of the conclusion of the planned capital increase, which is expected by March 22, 2021 at the latest, Josef Schultheis will step down from the Executive Board as originally planned on February 28, 2021.

The Board of Directors and the Group Executive Board thank Josef Schultheis for his commitment to the company and wish him all the best for the future.