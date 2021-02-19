DGAP-News: BB BIOTECH AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Dividend BB Biotech AG publishes its 2020 annual report 19.02.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Annual report of BB Biotech AG as of December 31, 2020

BB Biotech AG publishes its 2020 annual report

BB Biotech AG published its annual report for fiscal year 2020 today. Besides the audited consolidated financial statements, the annual report contains detailed information on the biotechnology sector, BB Biotech's positioning, the investment areas covered by its portfolio and the companies it is invested in.

BB Biotech performed well in a volatile market environment. For the full year, total share return was 19.3% in CHF and 18.1% in EUR and the portfolio performance was 24.3% in CHF, and 24.8% in EUR. The consolidated and audited full year 2020 data showed a net gain of CHF 691 mn compared to a net gain of CHF 677 mn for 2019.

As already announced on January 22, 2021, BB Biotech will propose a dividend of CHF 3.60 per share at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, which represents a yield of 5% based on the volume-weighted average price of BB Biotech shares in December 2020. This marks a continuation of the dividend policy of the previous years.

BB Biotech's annual report 2020 is available under report.bbbiotech.ch/2020/en resp. www.bbbiotech.com.

www.bbbiotech.com

Company profile

BB Biotech AG is an investment company domiciled in Schaffhausen/Switzerland and listed on the stock exchanges in Switzerland, Germany and Italy. Since 1993, the company has invested in innovative drug development companies that are mainly located in the US and Western Europe. BB Biotech is one of the leading investors in this sector. BB Biotech builds on the long-standing experience of its distinguished Board of Directors and on the fundamental analysis of the experienced Investment Management Team of Bellevue Asset Management AG when making its investment decisions.

Company: BB BIOTECH AG Schwertstrasse 6 8200 Schaffhausen Switzerland

