 

DGAP-News BB Biotech AG publishes its 2020 annual report

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
19.02.2021, 07:00  |  44   |   |   

DGAP-News: BB BIOTECH AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Dividend
BB Biotech AG publishes its 2020 annual report

19.02.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media release as of February 19, 2021

Annual report of BB Biotech AG as of December 31, 2020

BB Biotech AG publishes its 2020 annual report

BB Biotech AG published its annual report for fiscal year 2020 today. Besides the audited consolidated financial statements, the annual report contains detailed information on the biotechnology sector, BB Biotech's positioning, the investment areas covered by its portfolio and the companies it is invested in.

BB Biotech performed well in a volatile market environment. For the full year, total share return was 19.3% in CHF and 18.1% in EUR and the portfolio performance was 24.3% in CHF, and 24.8% in EUR. The consolidated and audited full year 2020 data showed a net gain of CHF 691 mn compared to a net gain of CHF 677 mn for 2019.

As already announced on January 22, 2021, BB Biotech will propose a dividend of CHF 3.60 per share at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, which represents a yield of 5% based on the volume-weighted average price of BB Biotech shares in December 2020. This marks a continuation of the dividend policy of the previous years.

BB Biotech's annual report 2020 is available under report.bbbiotech.ch/2020/en resp. www.bbbiotech.com.

For further information:

Investor Relations
Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland, tel. +41 44 267 67 00
Dr. Silvia Siegfried-Schanz, ssc@bellevue.ch
Maria-Grazia Iten-Alderuccio, mga@bellevue.ch
Claude Mikkelsen, cmi@bellevue.ch

Media Relations
Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland, tel. +41 44 267 67 00
Tanja Chicherio, tch@bellevue.ch

TE Communications AG, St. Leonhard-Strasse 45, 9000 St. Gallen, Switzerland, tel. +41 79 423 22 28
Thomas Egger, teg@te-communications.ch

www.bbbiotech.com

Company profile
BB Biotech AG is an investment company domiciled in Schaffhausen/Switzerland and listed on the stock exchanges in Switzerland, Germany and Italy. Since 1993, the company has invested in innovative drug development companies that are mainly located in the US and Western Europe. BB Biotech is one of the leading investors in this sector. BB Biotech builds on the long-standing experience of its distinguished Board of Directors and on the fundamental analysis of the experienced Investment Management Team of Bellevue Asset Management AG when making its investment decisions.


19.02.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: BB BIOTECH AG
Schwertstrasse 6
8200 Schaffhausen
Switzerland
Phone: +41 52 624 08 45
E-mail: info@bbbiotech.com
Internet: www.bbbiotech.ch
ISIN: CH0038389992
WKN: A0NFN3
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Mailand, SIX
EQS News ID: 1169464

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1169464  19.02.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1169464&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News BB Biotech AG publishes its 2020 annual report DGAP-News: BB BIOTECH AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Dividend BB Biotech AG publishes its 2020 annual report 19.02.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media release as of February 19, 2021 Annual …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Teilnahme an kommenden Investoren-Konferenzen bekannt
Adler Pelzer Group to acquire the Acoustics and Soft Trim business of Faurecia
DGAP-News: BIT Capital: Berliner Asset Manager durchbricht Milliarden-Euro-Grenze
Lloyd Fonds Aktiengesellschaft: Ergebnissprung im Jahr 2020
DGAP-News: publity AG: WiredScore awards LES3 office tower in Eschborn 'Silver' status
DGAP-News: Berlin-based asset manager BIT Capital doubles assets under management in only ten weeks to over ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Eine neue Studie wertet unseren Corona-Antigen-Schnelltest deutlich auf
DGAP-News: CureVac to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Appendix 3E - Daily buy back notice
EQS Group AG tourt mit virtueller Konferenz 'Whistleblowing Roadshow' durch Europa
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: 2020 - Erfolgreichstes Geschäftsjahr der Firmengeschichte
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: BB Biotech AG veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2020 (deutsch)
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: BB Biotech AG veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2020
06.02.21
BB Biotech steigt 17,9 % seit Jahresanfang: Impfstoff-Boom & Dividende im Fokus
03.02.21
Heibel-Ticker Inside: Portfoliostruktur und Positionsgewichtung
31.01.21
Top-Technologieaktien für Februar
27.01.21
Investments: GS Holdings Ltd., SAP SE, BB Biotech AG: Prima Dienste für uns Menschen!
23.01.21
2 Top-Aktien für alle Ruheständler
22.01.21
BB Biotech: Moderna-Investor erhöht die Dividende
22.01.21
DGAP-News: BB BIOTECH AG: Impfstoffe als Wegbereiter aus der COVID-19-Krise - Dividendenerhöhung auf CHF 3.60 vorgeschlagen (deutsch)
22.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG mit Gewinn im Geschäftsjahr 2020 (deutsch)

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
07:03 Uhr
3.496
BB Biotech mit fast 13 % Diskont!!