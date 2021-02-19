 

DGAP-News DIC Asset AG lets 7,600 sqm in Frankfurt and 2,200 sqm in Heidelberg

DIC Asset AG lets 7,600 sqm in Frankfurt and 2,200 sqm in Heidelberg

19.02.2021 / 07:30
DIC Asset AG lets 7,600 sqm in Frankfurt and 2,200 sqm in Heidelberg

  • New lease of 7,600 sqm at "Palazzo Fiorentino"
  • This is currently the largest new lease on Frankfurt's office market
  • Reconstruction and modernisation lead to a revaluation of the property and increasing income
  • And: premature renewal of a lease for 2,200 sqm in multi-tenant office property in Heidelberg

Frankfurt am Main, 19 February 2021. Today, DIC Asset AG (ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4), one of Germany's leading listed property companies, announces the signing of lease agreements for premises in two properties under its management, one in Frankfurt and the other one in Heidelberg.

In the "Palazzo Fiorentino" office property in Frankfurt's Sachsenhausen district, 7,600 sqm of office space were re-let directly when the previous tenant moved out. This is currently the biggest new lease on Frankfurt's office letting market. The new tenant is an agency of the city of Frankfurt am Main. It has signed a contract for well over 10 years.

"I am very pleased about this new lease and about the new tenant," says Sonja Wärntges, CEO of DIC Asset AG. "I am particularly pleased that we have once again been able to demonstrate how we always quickly find the right tenant through our professional network and with our reputation. We will now design the space with our own team in such a way that we meet the demands of the new tenant and at the same time increase the value of the property. This letting demonstrates exactly what we mean by 'dynamic performance'. Reacting quickly. And then work creatively and reliably."

