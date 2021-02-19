Share repurchase programme

The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 38 dated 25. November 2020, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" rules.

Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 50 million and no more than 500,000 shares in the period from 25 November 2020 to 30 September 2021.

The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period from 12 February 2021 to 18 February 2021:

Number of

shares Average

purchase price Transaction

value in DKK Accumulated, latest announcement 86,000 216.51 18,620,163 12 February 2021 3,000 191.38 574,140 15 February 2021 2,500 196.27 490,680 16 February 2021 3,000 194.58 583,740 17 February 2021 3,000 194.09 582,270 18 February 2021 3,000 189.18 567,540 Accumulated under the programme 100,500 213.12 21,418,533

With the transactions stated above, RTX A/S owns a total of 347,886 of treasury shares, corresponding to 4.03% of the share capital. The total number of shares in the company is 8,642,838 including treasury shares.

In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.

