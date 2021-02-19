 

BW Offshore Fourth quarter and full year results 2020

Fourth quarter and full year results 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Q4 EBITDA of USD 113.9 million before inventory adjustment
  • Q4 operating cashflow of USD 90.2 million
  • EBITDA USD of 436.1 million and operating cashflow of USD 387.3 million for the full year
  • Impairment USD 59.6 million on the FPSO fleet and USD 22.0 million inventory write-down in the quarter
  • Equity ratio 36.5% and USD 369.6 million in available liquidity at end of 2020
  • Cash dividend of USD 0.035 per share
  • Agreement with New Zealand government for Umuroa
  • Extension signed for Abo FPSO
  • Investing in Ideol to create a floating offshore wind champion – BW Ideol

           

On February 17, BW Offshore announced its plan to invest EUR 60 million in Ideol S.A, a global pure player in floating offshore wind technology and jointly creating BW Ideol, a renewable energy company with market-leading capabilities based on in-house developed and proven technology, supported by BW Offshore’s extensive experience from development and operation of offshore energy production systems.

BW Offshore expects to own about 50% of BW Ideol after a contemplated capital raise and listing as a separate company on Euronext Growth, targeted for end-March, with BW Offshore participating as an anchor investor. The investment and participation in the capital raise will be funded from existing liquidity reserves. Ideol S.A. founders and employees are expected to own about 20% of the shares post listing.

“Over the past year, we have made significant progress in leveraging BW Offshore’s extensive operational and development capabilities to position as an early mover in the offshore energy transition. This is reflected in good progress on new infrastructure-like FPSO projects with attractive long-term returns, and by developing partnerships to position us in the forefront of floating offshore wind developments,” said Marco Beenen, the CEO of BW Offshore. “We accomplished this against a challenging operational backdrop due to COVID-19, while maintaining financial flexibility to invest for growth and providing direct returns to shareholders through the BW Energy IPO, share buy-backs and cash dividends.”

