 

BW Energy Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.02.2021, 07:30  |  91   |   |   

BW ENERGY FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Q4 EBITDA of USD 28.3 million and year-end cash position of USD 120.6 million
  • Q4 gross production of 1.24 million barrels with 0.8 million barrels net to the Company
  • Completed two liftings of 1.1 million barrels (net BWE) at a price of USD ~46.1 per barrel
  • Preparing for drilling Hibiscus extension exploration and completion of Tortue phase 2 wells
  • Progressing preparations for Hibiscus and Ruche development
  • Full-year EBITDA of USD 87 million and gross production of 5.2 million barrels
  • Successfully completed USD 75 million private placement in January 2021
  • Managing and closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and impact on operations

             

EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2020 was USD 28.3 million, up from USD 22.2 million in the third quarter.

Dussafu production averaged approximately 13,500 barrels of oil per day from four wells, amounting to a total gross production of  1.24 million barrels of oil in the quarter. Two liftings were completed to BW Energy in the quarter, realising an average price of approximately USD 46.15 per barrel. The latter lifting was paid to the Company in January 2021. The Company sold 1.26 million barrels of oil net in the quarter   including approximately 162,.000 barrels of fourth quarter DMO deliveries and an over-lift position of around 41,000 barrels at period-end.

“We have resumed value-enhancing development activities on the Dussafu license with preparations underway for an initial exploration well in the Hibiscus Extension in the second quarter followed by completion of the remaining Tortue Phase 2 wells,” says Carl K. Arnet, CEO of BW Energy. “At the same time, we are progressing the Hibiscus/Ruche project and jack-up conversion which will reduce investments, time to first oil and environmental footprint.”

Fourth quarter production cost (excluding royalties) was USD 22.7 per barrel, including approximately USD 2.2 million of additional COVID-19 related costs. BW Adolo had scheduled downtime of 11 days for annual maintenance and to comply with Gabonese production allocations under OPEC quotas.

Total Dussafu production for 2021 is projected to be approximately 14,800 to 15,900 barrels per day gross, or between 5.2 to 5.8 million barrels in total for the year, based on first oil from the remaining Tortue phase 2 at end of the third or early in the fourth quarter. Full year production cost (excluding royalties) is expected between USD 19 to 22 per barrel.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BW Energy Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results 2020 BW ENERGY FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS 2020 HIGHLIGHTS Q4 EBITDA of USD 28.3 million and year-end cash position of USD 120.6 millionQ4 gross production of 1.24 million barrels with 0.8 million barrels net to the CompanyCompleted two …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
EHang Provides Updates on Major Production Facility and Announces Onsite Investors Day
Bitfarms Operating Hashrate to Grow 35% to Over 1.3 EH/s with the Delivery of 4,500 Miners From ...
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 7.20 m at 64.88 g/t AuEq
Resources Grow as Barrick’s Focus on Geology Delivers Dividends
Auxly Announces Strategic Expansion into Cannabis 1.0
Barrick Proposes Return of Capital Distribution and Declares Dividend
Cameco Pleased as Supreme Court Dismisses CRA Leave to Appeal
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Kenneth Brooks Davidson as Director of U.S. Operations, Oil and Gas & ...
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
Denali Therapeutics Reports Positive Three-Month Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
New Positive Phase 1/2 Interim Data Presented at WORLDSymposium Shows Neurocognitive Development of ...
New Study from Leading University of Utah Radiation Oncologist Validates Ability of Myriad ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.02.21
BW Energy: Invitation to Q4 2020 Presentation 19 February
27.01.21
BW Energy: No subsequent offering
26.01.21
BW Energy: Issuance of Private Placement Shares
21.01.21
BW Energy: Allocation of shares to primary insiders
21.01.21
BW Energy: Key information regarding potential subsequent offering
21.01.21
BW Energy: USD 75 million Private Placement successfully completed
20.01.21
BW Energy: Contemplated Private Placement