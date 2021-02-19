 

IQE plc Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.02.2021, 08:00  |  32   |   |   

IQE plc

Cardiff, UK

19 February 2021

Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Awards

IQE plc (AIM:  IQE, "IQE" or the "Group"), the leading global supplier of advanced semiconductor wafer products and material solutions to the semiconductor industry, announces today, following approval from IQE’s Board of Directors and a recommendation made by the Remuneration Committee, that certain of IQE’s directors have been granted awards over an aggregate 1,872,174 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in IQE (“Ordinary Shares”) in the form of nil cost share options (“Awards”) pursuant to IQE’s LTIP as follows:

Name Role Number of Ordinary Shares subject to Award under the LTIP
Dr Andrew Nelson Chief Executive Officer 1,118,938
Mr Tim Pullen Chief Financial Officer 753,236

Awards are granted under the LTIP previously approved by shareholders. The Awards are subject to performance criteria based on growth in Earnings Per Share (EPS) and Total Shareholder Return (TSR). Vesting of the Awards, in whole or part, is subject to the achievement of the performance criteria over the holding period to the later of 31 March 2024 and following release of IQE’s results for the financial period 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023. No consideration is payable for the grant or exercise of the Awards and the exercise of the whole or part of the number of Awards is conditional upon meeting the performance criteria.

The notification of the Awards is intended to satisfy IQE’s obligations under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. 

Contacts:

IQE plc
+44 (0) 29 2083 9400
Drew Nelson
Tim Pullen
Amy Barlow
           
Peel Hunt LLP (Nomad and Joint Broker)
+44 (0) 20 7418 8900
Edward Knight
Paul Gillam
Nick Prowting
           
Citigroup Global Markets Limited (Joint Broker)
+44 (0) 20 7986 4000
Christopher Wren
Peter Catterall

Headland Consultancy (Financial PR)
+ 44 (0) 20 38054822
Andy Rivett-Carnac: +44 (0) 7968 997 365
Chloe Francklin: +44 (0)78 3497 4624

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR).

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1. Details of the Person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a) Name Dr Andrew Nelson
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status PDMR (Chief Executive Officer)
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name IQE plc
b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800Y33WHD3ESJJP16
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument Award of Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”) options over ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company ("Awards")
Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IQE plc Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Awards IQE plc Cardiff, UK 19 February 2021 Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Awards IQE plc (AIM:  IQE, "IQE" or the "Group"), the leading global supplier of advanced semiconductor wafer products and material solutions to the semiconductor industry, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
EHang Provides Updates on Major Production Facility and Announces Onsite Investors Day
Bitfarms Operating Hashrate to Grow 35% to Over 1.3 EH/s with the Delivery of 4,500 Miners From ...
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 7.20 m at 64.88 g/t AuEq
Resources Grow as Barrick’s Focus on Geology Delivers Dividends
Auxly Announces Strategic Expansion into Cannabis 1.0
Barrick Proposes Return of Capital Distribution and Declares Dividend
Cameco Pleased as Supreme Court Dismisses CRA Leave to Appeal
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Kenneth Brooks Davidson as Director of U.S. Operations, Oil and Gas & ...
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
Denali Therapeutics Reports Positive Three-Month Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
New Positive Phase 1/2 Interim Data Presented at WORLDSymposium Shows Neurocognitive Development of ...
New Study from Leading University of Utah Radiation Oncologist Validates Ability of Myriad ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
IQE plc: Holding(s) in Company
11.02.21
IQE plc: Settlement of Legal Dispute
10.02.21
IQE plc: Holding(s) in Company
05.02.21
IQE plc: Holding(s) in Company
01.02.21
IQE plc: Total voting rights
20.01.21
IQE plc: Holding(s) in Company