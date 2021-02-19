Paris, February 19, 2021 - Atos SE hereby announces the implementation as from February 19, 2021 of an irrevocable mandate with an independent financial services provider, for the purpose of buying back its shares up to a maximum of 820,000 shares until June 30, 2021 at the latest, for a maximum purchase price of € 120 per share in accordance with the 22 nd resolution approved by the Annual General Meeting of June 16, 2020. These shares are intended to be delivered to beneficiaries of performance shares, share purchase plans or other long-term incentive plans.

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

