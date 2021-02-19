 

Atos Buyback program limited to 820,000 shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.02.2021, 08:00  |  41   |   |   

Buyback program
limited to 820,000 shares

Paris, February 19, 2021 - Atos SE hereby announces the implementation as from February 19, 2021 of an irrevocable mandate with an independent financial services provider, for the purpose of buying back its shares up to a maximum of 820,000 shares until June 30, 2021 at the latest, for a maximum purchase price of € 120 per share in accordance with the 22nd resolution approved by the Annual General Meeting of June 16, 2020. These shares are intended to be delivered to beneficiaries of performance shares, share purchase plans or other long-term incentive plans.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Contacts

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations:
Gilles Arditti
+33 1 73 26 00 66
gilles.arditti@atos.net

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Atos Buyback program limited to 820,000 shares Buyback programlimited to 820,000 shares Paris, February 19, 2021 - Atos SE hereby announces the implementation as from February 19, 2021 of an irrevocable mandate with an independent financial services provider, for the purpose of buying back its …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
EHang Provides Updates on Major Production Facility and Announces Onsite Investors Day
Bitfarms Operating Hashrate to Grow 35% to Over 1.3 EH/s with the Delivery of 4,500 Miners From ...
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 7.20 m at 64.88 g/t AuEq
Resources Grow as Barrick’s Focus on Geology Delivers Dividends
Auxly Announces Strategic Expansion into Cannabis 1.0
Barrick Proposes Return of Capital Distribution and Declares Dividend
Cameco Pleased as Supreme Court Dismisses CRA Leave to Appeal
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Kenneth Brooks Davidson as Director of U.S. Operations, Oil and Gas & ...
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
Denali Therapeutics Reports Positive Three-Month Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
New Positive Phase 1/2 Interim Data Presented at WORLDSymposium Shows Neurocognitive Development of ...
New Study from Leading University of Utah Radiation Oncologist Validates Ability of Myriad ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Inflationssorgen drücken weiter auf die Kurse
18.02.21
Aktien Europa: Leichte Verluste - Inflationssorgen dominieren weiterhin
18.02.21
Atos boosts its decarbonization ambition committing to Net Zero by 2028
18.02.21
Atos: 2020 annual results
16.02.21
Atos, Axione and Siemens to manage multi-service network and monitoring of three new metro lines in Paris
09.02.21
Atos named a Leader in Smart Cities in Europe by IDC MarketScape
08.02.21
Nest appoints Atos to design and build digital future-focused scheme
02.02.21
Statement
28.01.21
Atos teams with SAP to develop the new RISE with SAP offering to deliver SAP S/4HANA and cloud experience to its customers
26.01.21
Atos and OVHcloud announce a strategic partnership to create a trusted, 100% European cloud solution

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
15
Atos (Wie geht es weiter)