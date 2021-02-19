Olainfarm expands presence in Ukraine to be closer to the clients

Olainfarm expanded its marketing team and updated its business model, setting up a fully operating representative office in Ukraine. Up to 25 professional Olainfarm employees provide a full-fledged presence in 14 cities, including strategically important cities as Kyiv, Dnepr, Kharkiv, Odessa, Lviv. The capacity expansion helped to raise the company's local impact by reaching 63,000 healthcare professionals and about 100,000 digital contacts in a 2020 campaign, executed in the second part of the year. As the base for the transformation process of the marketing model, an already established Olainfarm legal entity in Ukraine was used.



“The direct approach to the market allows us to have a powerful presence in Ukraine over a long period of time and opens new growth opportunities. Collecting customer insights and responding to healthcare needs is critical for success especially now when the communication happens almost exclusively in a digital form. This way we are closer to our customers and clients. Only by listening to them, we can fit their needs and demands. Presence in the largest 14 cities is a powerful enabler to our strategy that supports our mission to deliver high quality products that improve people's quality of life,” said Elena Bushberg, Member of the Management Board, CEO of Olainfarm, a part of Olainfarm Group companies.