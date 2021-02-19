 

Olainfarm expands presence in Ukraine to be closer to the clients

Olainfarm expanded its marketing team and updated its business model, setting up a fully operating representative office in Ukraine. Up to 25 professional Olainfarm employees provide a full-fledged presence in 14 cities, including strategically important cities as Kyiv, Dnepr, Kharkiv, Odessa, Lviv. The capacity expansion helped to raise the company's local impact by reaching 63,000 healthcare professionals and about 100,000 digital contacts in a 2020 campaign, executed in the second part of the year. As the base for the transformation process of the marketing model, an already established Olainfarm legal entity in Ukraine was used.

“The direct approach to the market allows us to have a powerful presence in Ukraine over a long period of time and opens new growth opportunities. Collecting customer insights and responding to healthcare needs is critical for success especially now when the communication happens almost exclusively in a digital form. This way we are closer to our customers and clients. Only by listening to them, we can fit their needs and demands. Presence in the largest 14 cities is a powerful enabler to our strategy that supports our mission to deliver high quality products that improve people's quality of life,” said Elena Bushberg, Member of the Management Board, CEO of Olainfarm, a part of Olainfarm Group companies.

The first approach to measure customers interest in Olainfarm key products was made in the second half of 2020 with a multichannel marketing project that ensured strong coverage for five key products of Olainfarm (Etacizin, Noophen, Adaptol, Furamag, Neiromedin) promotion for the medical community. Altogether the project covered 63,000 healthcare professionals (Gynaecologists, Urologists, Cardiologists, Neurologists, Family doctors) with calls and mailings and educational events on an online platform. The project revealed high interest and engagement in communication and contributed to the positive decision to expand company's presence in Ukraine.

Olainfarm, a part of Olainfarm Group, is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in the Baltic States offering high quality medicine and chemical pharmaceutical products. The Group’s business strategy “FORWARD” highlights the main company’s vision – to become one of the TOP10 Central and Eastern European manufacturing companies by 2025.

With nearly 50 years of expertise, Olainfarm Group delivers sustainable healthcare products and services with added value to patients in more than 50 countries all over the world via its key subsidiaries – pharmaceutical company Olainfarm, food supplements & medical devices provider Silvanols, elastic & compression material producer Tonus Elast, pharmacy chain Latvijas aptieka and healthcare & diagnostics centres Diamed & Olainmed.

Additional information:  
Jānis Dubrovskis
Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm
Phone: +371 29178878
Email: janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com




